There’s a walk-on on the mountain carrying a basketball legacy forward for his family.
Andrew Muse is a freshman for the Appalachian State men’s basketball team, joining the program under first-year head coach Dustin Kerns.
Whether Muse will see playing time this season remains to be seen. But to hear him describe his daily tasks, the frequency he sees the court won’t affect what he’s trying to do for the team.
“My role is pretty much to keep everybody together as a team,” Muse said. “It’s more about us than about me. And scout team stuff, I look at other team’s plays, I see what they do in practice and get our guys ready for what we’re about to play again.”
The Muse name is synonymous with basketball in the Winston-Salem area. But there’s still a need for some highlights for some of you who don't know. Here’s a couple breakdowns.
For the App State fans who aren’t familiar with the Winston-Salem high school basketball scene:
Andrew’s grandfather, Tom Muse, was the longtime coach at Parkland. He also coached at North Forsyth, as well as the now defunct Gray and Hanes high schools. Andrew’s uncle, Mike, is the head coach at East Forsyth and is a former Wake Forest assistant (he worked with former Deacons' coaches Skip Prosser and Dino Gaudio). Andrew’s dad, Andy, coaches at Mount Tabor, hitting the 500-victory mark last season. And Andrew’s oldest brother, Adam, is an assistant with Mike at East Forsyth.
For Winston-Salem folks who might not know the family’s ties to Boone (and for anyone else that’s interested):
Tom played at App State in the late 1950s under Bob Light, coaching under Light for two years while attending grad school. Mike was a student assistant with Bobby Cremins and Kevin Cantwell, serving as a grad assistant for the latter as well. Andy was a student manager under Cantwell and Tom Apke. And Adam was a student manager with Jason Capel.
To no surprise, Andrew hopes to head in the coaching direction too. And some of his current focus allows him to build that groundwork now. On top of the scouting he’s doing for practice, he’ll be able to use that knowledge in the games and shout it out to his teammates.
“I see things out there, and I feel like I can help the guys,” Muse said. “That’s the thing: we want to win. So it’s all about them; it’s nothing about me. I’m just happy to be a part of the team.”