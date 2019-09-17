WakeFB

With Appalachian State off last week, this intrepid Journal beat reporter assigned to cover the Mountaineers chipped in and helped with North Carolina-Wake Forest coverage Friday night.

The Deacons defeated the Tar Heels 24-18, giving UNC its first loss ahead of a home game against App State, the first game between the two in modern college football history (the schools have played once in their history, coming in 1940). 

With that in mind, here are five thoughts from that game as it relates to App State:

