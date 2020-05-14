Mark Speir’s football program signed a new recruit on Tuesday. It just so happens the Western Carolina coach got to watch this future player grow up.
Speir added running back Bryce Satterfield, who comes to the Catamounts after a prolific career at Watauga High School.
Satterfield is the son of former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield, now the head coach at Louisville. Speir and Scott Satterfield worked together with the Mountaineers from 2003 to 2008, and the families have remained close since then. During that stretch, the last four seasons featured at least 11 wins each, as well as three straight I-AA/FCS championships from 2005 to 2007.
“He knows what Western’s about,” said Speir, who's been at Western Carolina since 2011. “He knows what we’re about, you know, because we’re all kind of under the Jerry Moore tree that we’ve all grown up and known.”
Bryce Satterfield’s signing adds another linkage between the two coaches. Speir’s oldest son, Zeb, walked on at App State and finished his career in 2018. He earned a scholarship during his senior year, and served as one of the Mountaineers’ signal callers on the sideline. Always interested in coaching, Zeb is now a quality control specialist at Louisville.
“It’s just kind of cool and the fact that my son played for Scott, and now his son is going to come play for us,” Speir said. “I mean, that just kind of ties our friendship. But the fact is Bryce is a good football player too.”
Bryce’s career ended due to a knee injury four games into his senior season. In 2018, the then-junior had 1,661 yards and 23 touchdowns, according to the Watauga Democrat.
Speir said that Western Carolina had an added boost in picking up Bryce thanks to his interest in the university’s school of music. Once Bryce healed up, he determined he wanted to carry his football career into college and secured a spot on the Catamounts' future roster.
When he took his job at App State in 2003, Speir said he spent the first six-to-eight months living in the Satterfield’s basement. Turns out, the toddler who lived in the same house became one of his future players
“He’s on the team because he’s the right person, he’s a good football player, and he wants to be at Western Carolina,” Speir said. “That’s a huge thing for us. You want players that want to be at your school.
“. . . It was a fit athletically for him, it was a fit with the major he’s looking for and just a fit, culture-wise.”
