GREENVILLE, S.C. — A soggy looking day in Mobile, Ala. made little impact on another Appalachian State victory.
The No. 21 Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) made quick work of South Alabama in a 30-3 win. App State dominated the yardage battle —481 yards to the Jaguars' 139 — and converted on 5-of-6 red zone chances.
App State now faces a quick turnaround, preparing for Georgia Southern in Thursday night showdown.
While your intrepid reporter was not on the scene, he did pay attention to the game while readying for a wedding in South Carolina. Here are some performers who stood out during Appalachian's strong Saturday showing:
The defense in its entirety
A championship-caliber defense should congest the lesser offense's in the Sun Belt.
South Alabama entered the game as the lowest-scoring offense in the conference (16.3 points per game) and next-to-last in total yards (312.6 yards per game). The offense ran into struggles against App State. The Mountaineers forced nine three-and-outs and also capitalized on a South Alabama fumble when defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba doe on the ball near the end of the first quarter.
Appalachian had three sacks — one each by outside linebacker Noel Cook, inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson and defensive tackle George Blackstock — while allowing only 52 yards passing and 87 more in the run game.
App State also forced a blocked field goal, this one thanks to Demetrius Taylor. That's now three blocked field goals in the last five games for the Mountaineers. Akeem Davis-Gaither blocked the final kick attempt from North Carolina to clinch a 34-31 victory on Sept. 21. Blackstock blocked a kick against Louisiana on Oct. 9, a 17-7 win.
The Mountaineers have allowed 254 yards or less in their last three games.
Marcus Williams Jr.
App State's running backs group has been the unfortunate victim of injuries. But the Mountaineers were reminded of how fortunately deep the room is thanks to Williams' performance.
Williams had his best performance of the season, a 94-yard effort that featured one touchdown on 11 carries. Williams strong-running style helped contend with a hearty South Alabama defensive front.
The junior running back was the driving force of App State's first possession in the third quarter. Williams had four carries on that drive alone, including runs of 20 and 35 yards respectively, before converting a 3-yard rushing touchdown for a 20-point lead.
Raykwon Anderson
Anderson had a nice recovery game after fumbling versus UL Monroe last week.
The true freshman ran for 99 yards and the first rushing touchdown of his young career.
His second carry of the game went for a 67-yard score, and he also had a run of 29 yards. Anderson got all four of his carries in the fourth quarter while the Mountaineers sported a huge lead. It provided some valuable time for a player that might figure more into the running back rotation going forward.
