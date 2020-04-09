Doug Gillin didn’t mince words on Thursday: The upcoming financial landscape for Appalachian State athletics will be a difficult one to navigate for the foreseeable future because of the impact of COVID-19.
For every college athletics department, multiple questions will persist in the coming months.
When will the world get back to normal?
When will colleges re-open and allow athletics to resume?
How will spring sports seniors who’ve been granted another year of eligibility fit into a budget that will no doubt be smaller next year?
And those are just a few.
“We’re working all scenarios,” Gillin said during a Zoom call with journalists. “I would hate to put a percentage on it in terms of 'this is what athletics, from a budgeting standpoint, could become,' but certainly our budgets will be lowered moving forward.”
Gillin said that App State is set up to weather the fiscal year 2020 fairly well, but it has come with its own losses. Between a smaller distribution figure from the NCAA, as well as a reduced amount of payout from the Sun Belt Conference — which Gillin said was the decision of all the member schools to save some money for next year — App State is operating with about $1.5 million less than it expected.
According to NCAA financial reports for the three previous years (2017, 2018 and 2019), App State athletics has operated at around $30 million in revenue. That means about 5 percent of this year’s potential revenue is gone.
“I told our coaching staff the very first day, this is going to be painful,” Gillin said of trying to find ways to save. “We’re all going to have to be in it together.”
And it’s going to take creativity for App State to find savings where it can. For one, Gillin said he’s directed all coaches that teams would not be traveling by airplane, except for the football team and any Olympic sports team that is guaranteed a strong payday.
But he feels the situation — as ever-evolving and shifting as it might be — can allow App State and the Sun Belt to step back to find the ways it can be most effective while still trying to grow the conference brand and compete among its Group of Five peers.
“The new normal doesn’t have to be any worse. It could actually be better,” Gillin said. “That’s what I challenged all of our athletic department staff. How can we get better, what are some things that we needed to clean up before?”
Gillin mentioned that you might see the number of games for App State athletics teams scale down closer to what the NCAA minimums are for different sports. And the way that coaches can curb that is by scheduling more regional games.
Gillin has been a proponent of those types of matchups for years. In previous football seasons, as well as the future schedule, Gillin has lined up series with East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, North Carolina and South Carolina.
“We might be only able to afford you get up in the morning and you go play and you come back home,” Gillin said. “Those are the types of decisions you talk about that the budget influences, but is also really smart.”
Among other topics Gillin covered:
Ongoing and future construction
App State currently has multiple construction projects in the works. First and foremost the north end zone facility, being built ahead of the 2020 season.
There’s also the goal to remove the track in Kidd Brewer Stadium, add a new floor to the Quinn Center near the stadium and the still budding 105 Project, which will be the new home for softball, tennis and track and field.
As it stands, the finances were already secured and are on course for the north end zone facility. The other projects are still hung up in their processes.
“You’ve got four real projects that I would maybe point to. End zone’s moving, they’re doing construction on that today,” Gillin said. “The field, we’ve bidded out and we’ve got to wait and see what the decisions might be and if it makes sense to do that or not.
“The Quinn Center, same thing. I think we would bid that out at the end of the month. We’ve identified the resources for the Quinn Center and the field turf. And really, 105 would be OK . . . what are we really doing there right now? That decision is yet to be made.”
Spring eligibility
Gillin said that App State plans to honor the scholarships of every spring sports senior who chooses to return next year, though that will come with a cost.
The NCAA has granted the extra eligibility, leaving it up to schools to decide how to handle it. Others institutions have made different decisions. Wisconsin said seniors from 2020 would not return next year. Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, said it would honor baseball and softball through donor solicitation while other sports would have to factor returnees into the typical scholarship number.
Gillin said he thinks 50 percent to 75 percent of this spring’s App State seniors will be back, but that number and the expected expense total would be more definitive next week.
“Philosophically we believe this is the right thing to do; we’re going to offer that opportunity to all of our eligible seniors to come back,” Gillin said. “We started those conversations this week between coaches and student-athletes and then they’ve provided feedback back to the administration."
Salary reductions and other decisions
Gillin said he’s been monitoring nationwide the way schools are trying to cut costs. Iowa announced coaches and certain athletics staffers would have salaries reduced. Old Dominion cut its wrestling program.
The App State athletics director said he’s not at the point of reducing salaries yet. And when ODU announced its move, Gillin said he fielded calls about App State’s own wrestling program, for which he showed support through Twitter on Sunday.
“We’re absolutely keeping our finger on the pulse of what’s going on around the country, and we’re absolutely in unprecedented times for which there is no playbook,” Gillin said. “I think at the end of the day, every university is going to have to make its own decision.
“The longer this goes on, the harder those decisions are going to be to make or the harder decisions you’re going to have to make potentially.”
Best and worst scenarios
Gillin was asked what would be the best-case and worst-case scenarios for App State in the coming months.
That will hinge on football and when it could be played. Gillin cautioned that it’s all situational, but he kept it fairly simple.
“When you talk about worst-case scenario, you’re talking about not playing football in academic year '20-21,” Gillin said. “Best case is we’re kicking off on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.
“Somewhere in the middle still works. It’s painful, but the pain is less.”
