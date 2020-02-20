App State women 64, Georgia State 59 (OT)
Site: GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta
Why the Mountaineers won
Lainey Gosnell scored a game-high 24 points to lift Appalachian State past Georgia State 64-59 in overtime. East Davidson alumnus Bayley Plummer added 16 points and 24 rebounds.
Key performers
Mountaineers: Lainey Gosnell 24 points, 7 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 16 points, 24 rebounds; Brooke Bigott, 8 points, 5 rebounds
Panthers: Taylor Hosendove 14 points, 15 rebounds; Kamryn Dziak 9 points, 2 rebounds; Taylor Henderson 8 points, 12 rebounds
Records
App State: 9-16 overall, 6-8 Sun Belt
Georgia State: 8-17 overall, 5-9 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m. Saturday
Georgia State: host Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday
