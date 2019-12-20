App State women beat Canisius in Hatter Classic

Score

App State 74, Canisius 57

Why the Mountaineers won

Appalachian State drained a season-high 11 3-pointers, shot 44.6 percent from the field with a season-best 18 assists on 25 field goals. The bench stepped up with 33 points, also a high from the reserves.

The big play

With App State holding a 22-17 edge early in the second period, Polacek scored 14 of the Apps’ 16 points during a 16-9 surge over the final 8:47 of the half that stretched the lead to 12, 38-26.

Stars

Appalachian State: Ashley Polacek 20 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Pre Stanley 13 points, 6 assists.

Canisius: D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks 21 points, 3 rebounds; Tiana Pugh 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Notable

After averaging 20.5 points through two games to lead the Black and Gold in scoring, Ashley Polacek was named to the Hatter Classic All-Tournament team. Pre Stanley was also named to the All-Tournament team. Appalachian took advantage of 13 Canisius turnovers by scoring 19 points, while posting a 40-27 edge on the glass. The 17-point triumph is the largest margin of victory this season.

Records

Appalachian State: 3-7.

Canisius: 1-7.

Up next

Appalachian State: at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Canisius: at Toledo, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Staff report

