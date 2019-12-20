App State women beat Canisius in Hatter Classic
Score
App State 74, Canisius 57
Why the Mountaineers won
Appalachian State drained a season-high 11 3-pointers, shot 44.6 percent from the field with a season-best 18 assists on 25 field goals. The bench stepped up with 33 points, also a high from the reserves.
The big play
With App State holding a 22-17 edge early in the second period, Polacek scored 14 of the Apps’ 16 points during a 16-9 surge over the final 8:47 of the half that stretched the lead to 12, 38-26.
Stars
Appalachian State: Ashley Polacek 20 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Pre Stanley 13 points, 6 assists.
Canisius: D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks 21 points, 3 rebounds; Tiana Pugh 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Notable
After averaging 20.5 points through two games to lead the Black and Gold in scoring, Ashley Polacek was named to the Hatter Classic All-Tournament team. Pre Stanley was also named to the All-Tournament team. Appalachian took advantage of 13 Canisius turnovers by scoring 19 points, while posting a 40-27 edge on the glass. The 17-point triumph is the largest margin of victory this season.
Records
Appalachian State: 3-7.
Canisius: 1-7.
Up next
Appalachian State: at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Canisius: at Toledo, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.