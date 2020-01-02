The South Alabama women’s basketball team defeated visiting Appalachian State 81-66 on Thursday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala.

Why the Mountaineers lost: App State struggled to defend the 3-point line, allowing South Alabama to shoot 50% from long distance. It also turned the ball over 18 times.

The big play: App State cut South Alabama’s lead to 7 early in the fourth quarter, but Damaya Telemaque’s layup on the Jaugers’ next possession sparked a 7-0 run to make the lead 14 again with six minutes to go.

Stars

Appalachian State: Pre Stanley, 19 points, 9-of-11 free throws, 4 rebounds; Lainey Gosnell 12 points, 8 rebounds.

South Alabama: Shaforia Kines, 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists; Savannah Jones, 20 points, 4 rebounds.

Notable

With the loss, App State falls to 2-4 all-time in Sun Belt opening games and 1-3 when it opens its conference scheduled on the road. The loss also snapped its three-game winning streak against South Alabama.

Records

App State: 3-8 (0-1 Sun Belt)

South Alabama: 5-7 (1-0 Sun Belt)

Up next

App State: at Troy, 3 p.m. Saturday

South Alabama: vs Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday

