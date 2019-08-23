Two days ago, Athletics Director Doug Gillin said he hoped Appalachian State would receive permits to sell alcohol in time for the football team's season opener.
On Friday, Mountaineers athletics announced it would be doing just that.
App State said in a school-issued press release it will be able to sell alcohol at Kidd Brewer Stadium in time for the game against East Tennessee State on Aug. 31.
Alcohol will be sold in six locations: three in the east concourse, two in the west concourse and one in the south end zone behind the video board. It will be served by Red Moon Catering and Reid’s Catering.
App State also announced the policies and procedures it will follow in the stadium with alcohol sales, which could be subject to change as the process is evaluated:
Service begins with the opening of main gates, two hours prior to kickoff, and ends at the completion of the third quarter. All patrons will be required to produce valid identification, which will be checked at the point of sale during each transaction. Per state law, patrons 21 years of age or older will be permitted to purchase a maximum of one alcoholic beverage per transaction with valid identification. Patrons will not be permitted to leave the stadium with alcohol purchased within the venue. Law enforcement and contracted security staff will monitor the concourse and seating areas for underage drinking, beverage pass-offs and problematic patrons or situations. Public service announcements about drinking responsibly will be shown on the video board and announced via the stadium’s public address system.
This comes after the passage of a state law in North Carolina in June, allowing beer and wine sales at athletics facilities used by schools within the UNC system. The App State Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol on App State's campus roughly a month later.
“We appreciate everyone who has been part of this thorough, diligent effort to further enhance the game day experience for our fans,” Gillin said in the release. “The atmosphere at The Rock is already among the best in the country, and we believe these new options will be a positive addition. Throughout the planning process, we have prioritized fan safety and security and want to maintain a family-friendly environment on game days.”
App State starts the season with back-to-back home games against ETSU and Charlotte.
Photos: Best of the 2018 Appalachian State Football Season - Gardner-Webb Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State's Steven Jones (12) is mobbed by teammates after he blocked a punt and recovered the ball for a touchdwon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Gardner-Webb Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore runs over Gardner-Webb's Kobe Rodgers to score a first quarter touchdown in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State assistant head coach Mark Ivey speaks with his team during their game against South Alabama on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates a touchdown with senior running back Jalin Moore (25) on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman Chris Willis (90) celebrates a stop on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State junior defensive back Clifton Duck (4) celebrates a tackle for a loss on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
An Appalachian State cheerleader flies through the air during a performance on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State senior running back Jalin Moore (25) runs the ball on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with his teammates after rushing for a touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State senior running back Jalin Moore (25) stretches for extra yards as he is tackled by South Alabama junior linebacker Taji Stewart (22) on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore offensive linemen Ivan Reyes (63), Noah Hannon (60) and senior Tobias Edge-Campbell (52) dance prior to their game against Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after the Mountaineers scored a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown by senior offensive lineman Chandler Greer (78) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) runs after a reception on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled after a reception and run by Louisiana senior defensive back Koa Haynes (29) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Louisiana junior running back Raymond Calais (4) is tackled by Appalachian State junior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Marcus Williams (26) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Clifton Duck (4) prior to the Mountaineers' game against Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and senior defensive lineman Okon Godwin (47) celebrate a tackle on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) celebrates a third down stop on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
The Appalachian State Dance Team performs on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) celebrates as he takes the field on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State tight ends coach Nic Cardwell pumps up the Mountaineers prior to their game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior tight end Collin Reed (87) carries the United States flag onto the field for the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) huddles with his teammates prior to the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Georgia State junior quarterback Dan Ellington (13) is tackled after a run by Appalachian State junior linebacker Noel Cook (20) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown with senior linebacker Anthony Flory (44) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Georgia State junior quarterback Dan Ellington (13) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
The Appalachian State University marching band performs prior to the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
The Appalachian State University marching band performs prior to the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman tight end Henry Pearson (88) leaps over Georgia State freshman safety Jaylor Jones (27) no his way to scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State defensive back Clifton DucK (kneeling) celebrates with Austin Exford (9) and Jsh Thomas (7) after an interception in the third quarter of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield celebrates on the field with players and fans after the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State strength and conditioning staff member Alex Gray celebrates with players after Troy missed a field goal attempt in the first quarter of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State wide receiver Corey Sutton celebrates with teammates after the ruling on the field was overturned giving him a touchdown in the second quarter was of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas gets past Troy's Tyler Murray to score a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks
AppFootball
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield leads the Mountaineers onto the field for their Sunbelt Championship game against Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State senior linebacker Anthony Flory (44) tackles Louisiana sophomore running back Trey Ragas (9) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) leaps for a first down on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled after a reception by Louisiana junior defensive back Michael Jacquet (11) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates as he scores a touchdown on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State junior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates in the closing moments of Appalachian State's victory over Louisiana in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates with senior wide receiver Brad Absher (18) in the closing moments of Appalachian State's victory over Louisiana in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with director of strength and conditioning Mike Sirignano after the Mountaineers defeated Louisiana 30-19 in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield celebrates after the Mountaineers won the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal