Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 612 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA ALAMANCE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX NASH ORANGE PERSON VANCE WAKE WARREN WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APEX, BURLINGTON, CARRBORO, CARY, CHAPEL HILL, CREEDMOOR, DURHAM, ENFIELD, FRANKLINTON, GRAHAM, GREENSBORO, HENDERSON, HIGH POINT, HILLSBOROUGH, KITTRELL, KNIGHTDALE, LOUISBURG, MEBANE, NASHVILLE, NORLINA, OXFORD, PRINCEVILLE, RALEIGH, ROANOKE RAPIDS, ROCKY MOUNT, ROUGEMONT, ROXBORO, SCOTLAND NECK, SPRING HOPE, TARBORO, WAKE FOREST, WARRENTON, WILSON, AND WINSTON-SALEM.