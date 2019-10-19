Ask one Appalachian State football player about last year’s national ranking, and he might say it just wasn’t meant to be.
Ask another, and he might say the Mountaineers got swept up in the mystique of it all. Some might not have even known how to feel or process — they’d just helped the program achieve is first appearance in a top-25 poll in school history, some serious uncharted territory — all of the excitement that swirled around.
App State appeared in the AP Poll in 2018, checking into the No. 25 spot that season on Oct. 21. Five days later, Appalachian lost to Georgia Southern in deflating fashion, a 34-14 defeat in Statesboro, Ga.
So when the Mountaineers received their second ranking in as many seasons last Sunday — No. 24 in both the AP and Amway Coaches polls — it dusted off the memory of last year’s loss. But that wasn’t allowed to linger long as the team set focus on Saturday’s homecoming game against UL Monroe.
“I mean, it’s good for the school. It’s good for the fans and stuff because they’re proud about our team,” said Josh Thomas, a senior safety and team captain. “But our guys know that, just because we’re ranked or we weren’t ranked, that ULM is going to come in here and try to beat us because it’s a conference opponent, they’re at the top of their division; we’re at the top of the east, so it’s going to be a big game regardless of (whether) we’re ranked or not.
“Just understanding that now we have a bigger target on our back, and we have to go out there, do the same things we’ve been doing and focus on what we need to focus on.”
College football rankings come out each Sunday. The Amway Coaches Poll is released around 1 p.m. The AP Poll follows about an hour later. When App State popped up in both, it became one of the many topics Coach Eli Drinkwitz covered later that afternoon.
Thomas and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles mentioned Drinkwitz congratulating the team on a few things, starting with the 17-7 win against Louisiana. Then he quickly pivoted to ULM. That’s where focus has stayed. Thomas said Drinkwitz, even though he wasn’t with the team last season, helped turn the game into a teachable moment without stirring up frustrating memories.
“(He’s) not kind of throwing it our face as a bad thing but saying ‘Look, this is what happened, and we’re here to help fix it. How can we do that?’” Thomas recalled Monday. “That sat really well for the team, and guys have been real locked in yesterday and we’ll be locked in for practice and stuff.”
Here’s a quick review of that ranked game from last year:
- Starting quarterback Zac Thomas was knocked out of the game during the team’s first offensive series on a 3rd-and-15 scramble.
- Later in the first quarter, starting inside linebacker Jordan Fehr was called for targeting and ejected from the game.
- Georgia Southern scored the game’s first points with a 57-yard touchdown pass, the Eagles’ only completed pass in the game.
- App State was outgained in yardage (334-288) as Georgia Southern benefited behind two-touchdown performances from quarterback Shai Werts and running back Wesley Fields.
It couldn’t have gone much worse for App State, a team that recovered to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and New Orleans Bowl victory during a 11-2 season.
“I wouldn’t say that we had a big head last year, but we definitely made a mistake as soon as we got ranked,” said Baer Hunter, App State’s starting right guard. “We’re going to do our best to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Much of App State’s 2019 campaign, so far, has been about attention to the micro. Drinkwitz and his players often use the “1-0 mentality” slogan that’s become one of the coach’s calling cards.
Josh Thomas said App State’s devotion to fundamental improvements, both in player skills and team schematics, have helped the Mountaineers keep top-25 talk out of the meeting rooms and most definitely off the field.
So when the Mountaineers run onto the turf at Kidd Brewer Stadium for their first home game as a ranked program, the excitement and anticipation will be around them. But for App State, the concentration will stay on the WarHawks until the game ends.
“Honestly, I feel like it’s no different from last year,” said Darrynton Evans, starting running back, of the ranking. “It was real exciting to get ranked, it was just that game, things just didn’t fall our way.
“There wasn’t much we can do about the stuff that was out of our control. So this year, we’re just trying to focus on what we can control and let everything play out that’s supposed to play out. “
Added Jean-Charles: “Everybody doing their job because we know how fragile it is. You know, you can have it and you can lose it just like that, all from being not focused on what you have to do.”
