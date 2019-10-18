Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) shouts Sept. 28 to pump up the crowd in the first quarter against Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls this week. Saturday's game against UL Monroe will be App State's first home game as a ranked team.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ask one Appalachian State football player about last year’s national ranking, and he might say it just wasn’t meant to be.
Ask another, and he might say the Mountaineers got swept up in the mystique of it all. Some might not have even known how to feel or process — they’d just helped the program achieve is first appearance in a top-25 poll in school history, some serious uncharted territory — all of the excitement that swirled around.
App State appeared in the AP Poll in 2018, checking into the No. 25 spot that season on Oct. 21. Five days later, Appalachian lost to Georgia Southern in deflating fashion, a 34-14 defeat in Statesboro, Ga.
So when the Mountaineers earned their second ranking in as many seasons this past Sunday — No. 24 in both the AP and Amway Coaches polls — it dusted off the memory of last year’s loss. But that wasn’t allowed to linger long as the team set focus on Saturday’s homecoming game against UL Monroe.
“I mean, it’s good for the school. It’s good for the fans and stuff because they’re proud about our team,” said Josh Thomas, a senior safety and team captain. “But our guys know that, just because we’re ranked or we weren’t ranked, that ULM is going to come in here and try to beat us because it’s a conference opponent, they’re at the top of their division; we’re at the top of the east, so it’s going to be a big game regardless of (whether) we’re ranked or not.
“Just understanding that now we have a bigger target on our back, and we have to go out there, do the same things we’ve been doing and focus on what we need to focus on.”
Appalachian State defensive backs Shaun Jolly (3) and Kaleb Dawson (25) celebrate Jolly's touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
College football rankings come out each Sunday. The Amway Coaches Poll is released around 1 p.m. The AP Poll follows about an hour later. When App State popped up in both, it became one of the many topics Coach Eli Drinkwitz covered later that afternoon.
Thomas and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles mentioned Drinkwitz congratulating the team on a few things, starting with the 17-7 win against Louisiana. Then he quickly pivoted to ULM. That’s where focus has stayed.
Thomas said Drinkwitz, even though he wasn’t with the team last season, helped turn the game into a teachable moment without stirring up frustrating memories.
“(He’s) not kind of throwing it our face as a bad thing but saying ‘Look, this is what happened, and we’re here to help fix it. How can we do that?’” Thomas recalled Monday. “That sat really well for the team, and guys have been real locked in yesterday and we’ll be locked in for practice and stuff.”
Here’s a quick review of that ranked game from last year:
Starting quarterback Zac Thomas was knocked out of the game during the team’s first offensive series on a 3rd-and-15 scramble. Later in the first quarter, starting inside linebacker Jordan Fehr was called for targeting and ejected from the game. Georgia Southern scored the game’s first points with a 57-yard touchdown pass, the Eagles' only completed pass in the game. App State was outgained in yardage (334-288) as Georgia Southern benefited behind two-touchdown performances from quarterback Shai Werts and running back Wesley Fields.
It couldn’t have gone much worse for App State, a team that recovered to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and New Orleans Bowl victory during a 11-2 season.
“I wouldn’t say that we had a big head last year, but we definitely made a mistake as soon as we got ranked,” said Baer Hunter, App State’s starting right guard. “We’re going to do our best to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Much of App State’s 2019 campaign, so far, has been about attention to the micro. Drinkwitz and his players often use the “1-0 mentality” slogan that’s become one of the coach’s calling cards.
Josh Thomas said App State’s devotion to fundamental improvements, both in player skills and team schematics, have helped the Mountaineers keep top-25 talk out of the meeting rooms and most definitely off the field.
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) scores a touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
So when the Mountaineers run onto the turf at Kidd Brewer Stadium for their first home game as a ranked program, the excitement and anticipation will be around them. But for App State, the concentration will stay on the WarHawks until the game ends.
“Honestly, I feel like it’s no different from last year,” said Darrynton Evans, starting running back, of the ranking. “It was real exciting to get ranked, it was just that game, things just didn’t fall our way.
“There really wasn’t much we can do about the stuff that was out of our control. So this year, we’re just really trying to focus on what we can control and let everything play out that’s supposed to play out. “
Added Jean-Charles: "Everybody just doing their job because we know how fragile it is. You know, you can have it and you can lose it just like that, all from being not focused on what you really have to do."
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State foootball players walk off the field as a lightning delay is called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) makes a reception over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Fans linger in the stands while others exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of Saturday’s game between App State and Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 19 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) missed a pass while pressured by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State athletics department stands on the field after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) makes a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is pushed out of bounds by Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) had five catches for a team-high 89 yards on Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) celebrates after tackling Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackle Coastal Carolina freshman running back Reese White (23) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) avoids tackle from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) and Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) stiff arms Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) reacts after a call in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) loses his helmet while tackling Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State (24), here with fellow outside linebacker Noel Cook (20), challenged the team’s seniors before Wednesday’s game against Louisiana.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) and Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackle Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt junior linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) tackles Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (right) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Zac Thomas (12) on Saturday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) scores a touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) speaks to an assistant coach prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Nakendrick Clark (27) gets pumped up in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) recovers a fumble in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State fans cheer prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State assistant coaches speak to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Emery McConnell, 7, chases after a yellow football during halftime of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) celebrates after Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) scored a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) shouts to pump up the crowd in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State alumnus Jim Bob Norman watches the game from the sidelines with his nephew, Silas Norman, 6, in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell disputes a call with a referee in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Carter Britt, 9, sits under an a-frame advertisement and watches the scoreboard while his sister, Annsley Britt, 7, watches the Appalachian State dance team perform in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band laughs while yawning in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz steps out on the field in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State's marching band sways to "Sweet Caroline" in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrate after Sutton's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State fan waves a flag in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Members of the Appalachian State marching band watch the score board in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz kneels to watch the game from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State defensive backs Shaun Jolly (3) and Kaleb Dawson (25) celebrate Jolly's touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State assistant coach speaks to players in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State players raise their arms and helmet at the end of the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
