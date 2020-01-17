Appalachian State announced the additions of two defensive assistants on Friday.
Coach Shawn Clark has hired Mark DeBastiani and Cortney Braswell, giving him four defensive assistants on his first Mountaineers coaching staff.
App State added James Rowe, a former assistant defensive backs coach for the Washington Redskins, on Jan. 9. Then on Wednesday, Dale Jones was named the defensive coordinator. Jones spent one season at Louisville after 23 years with the Mountaineers program.
For DeBastiani, a 20-plus year coaching vet, it is also a return to Boone. He coached App State defensive tackles from 1995 to 1996. The latter of those two seasons was Jones' first with Appalachian.
I'm coming home," DeBastiani said through a school release. "It's a tremendous opportunity to come back to such a special place with an unbelievable tradition and culture.
“This is where I started my coaching career under Jerry Moore, side by side with Dale Jones and with Shawn Clark when he played. I've always come back to visit Boone in the offseason, and I consider it home. I'm excited to get started."
Most recently, DeBastiani was the linebackers coach at Central Michigan. Before that, he was defensive coordinator at Alabama A&M in 2018, a defensive quality control coach at Florida from 2015 to 2017, and Norfolk State’s D.C. for 10 seasons (2005 to 2014).
“Mark was a part of our undefeated regular season in 1995 and has had tremendous success as a defensive coach at every stop since,” Clark said in the release. “He will be a great leader for the young men in our program."
Braswell comes to App State from Louisville, where he was a defensive quality control coach for Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals in 2019. Before that, he was a high school coach in both Georgia and Tennessee. His coaching career started in 2009.
“Cortney worked his way up the high school ranks and is more than prepared to be a college coach,” Clark said in the hiring announcement. “He has great energy and will bring his relentless work ethic to the football field and our recruiting efforts."
He was the head coach of Ridgeland High School (in Rossville, Ga., his hometown) in 2018, and Chattanooga Central High School (Tenn.) for 2016 and 2017, but has been coaching since 2009.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to be at the best place in the country to coach," Braswell said through a school press release. "Things like this just don't happen for kids from rural northwest Georgia.
“I have so much respect for the championship culture at App State and fond memories of bringing my high school teams here for training camp and talking football with guys like Dale Jones, Nate Woody and Bryan Brown."
Braswell faced an off-field issue before the 2019 season started. He was arrested and charged in June for theft of property for taking money from two semi-pro football teams during 2016 and 2017 in Hamilton County, Tenn.
According to the Louisville Courier Journal, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that Braswell “pocketed at least $2,480 in payments.” Those charges were ultimately dropped, and he returned to the program after spending approximately a month on administrative leave.
"I am grateful that the University of Louisville’s Athletics Administration was willing to be patient while all the facts came to light despite the negativity surrounding this story," Braswell told the Courier Journal when he returned. "I am grateful to the numerous friends, coaches, parents, students, and community members who wrote letters of support on my behalf and stood behind me.
“In this case, the justice system worked as it was intended to, and I am glad that the truth prevailed.”
