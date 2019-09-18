Appalachian State junior Xavier Subotsch punts during a 2018 practice.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Get Erik Link talking about his specialists, and he might eventually bring up golf.
The special teams coordinator for Appalachian State inherited a strong group of players to work with. All of them have their own individual routines. Sticking to their regimens, or modifying them, can determine just how successful those guys can be, Link said.
And after a career spanning nearly 15 years, he’s seen specialists fight ebbs and flows similar to those who play one of the more frustrating sports in the world.
“They’re a lot like golfers, to be honest with you, from the standpoint of you’ve seen golfers that will go win a major and then get into a slump for a couple majors or a couple years,” Link said, “then all of a sudden, one tournament, it’s back and they turn it on.”
Link hasn’t been here for all of it, but he quickly summed up the rise, fall and rise again of Xavier Subotsch. The junior punter went from starting as a true freshman in 2017 to infrequent usage in 2018 to regaining punting duties this season.
Subotsch has kicked all eight punts for App State (2-0), averaging over 43 yards per attempt. He said it’s built on a few changes — being more adjusted to college, maturity, the fuel of a competition under a new coach. But he also took the suggestion from his old kicking coach, making a tweak that’s led to major dividends.
“It was actually just to hold the ball a bit more in your palm,” Subotsch said, laughing at how plain the adjustment seemed. “And drop if flatter. It was just kind of simpler. It was pretty basic.”
In 2018, Subotsch came into fall after what he called an up-and-down year. Subotsch registered a touchback or landed the ball inside the 20-yard line on 38 of his 55 total attempts in 2017, and he averaged 39.9 yards per punt.
He ultimately lost punting responsibilities to Clayton Howell, who earned freshman All-American nods from the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic.
But when the two entered the 2019 season, they had a new coach in Link who, like all the members of Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s staff, made it clear that everyone had to fight for playing time.
“You know, it might sound cliche-ish or coach speak or whatever, but that’s the reality and that’s how we operate,” Link said. “And what that does is foster a competitive spirit within your team.
“And when other players see, whether it’s at their position or another position, when a guy is performing and gets rewarded or when a guy outperforms another guy and the coaches actually follow through with what they’re saying, then there’s some validity to that.”
Howell and Subotsch exited spring in the thick of a battle. But the pecking order appeared to remain the same — Howell was awarded a scholarship during the App State’s final scrimmage.
In May, Subotsch traveled home to Australia. And every time he goes, he swings by Prokick Australia, which has fostered an international injection into college football. The organization was profiled three years ago by ESPN, with Subotsch appearing in a couple scenes.
When he visited this time, Subotsch received the small piece of advice, and he brought it into fall camp. Howell and Subotsch went back and forth, and Link noticed. He also realized he had to make a tough decision at some point.
An image of Xavier Subotsch, a punter at App State, in an ESPN feature video on Prokick Australia from three years ago.
Journal screenshot
“Truly leading up, we didn’t make the decision until that Tuesday practice of game week (of the East Tennessee State game),” Link said. “And those guys knew that. I told them I’d love to have a decision made by this day, but if we don’t, it’ll go into game week. And that’s exactly what happened.”
Subotsch said he’s enjoyed competing with Howell since they both arrived ahead of the 2017 season. And really, regaining punting responsibilities gave Subotsch validation for his two-plus years of hard work.
“It was nice. Just cause you kind of, when I first got here, it took me a while to settle in, especially that first year,” Subotsch said. “After that, I’ve been working fairly consistently hard, I feel; it was probably more of a just a reflection of that finally paying off, if you will.
“So it’s like, oh it does actually work if you kind of put your head down and concentrate and do all the right things.”
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is joined by teammate sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) while celebrating in the end zone after making a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7, right) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay stretches to score a touchdown over Appalachian State in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Appalachian State in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates Saturday with outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Noel Cook (20) after recovering a fumble in the second quarter against Charlotte.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) celebrates with teammates freshman wide receiver Micaleous Elder (1) and graduate student tight end Christian Roberson (80) after scoring a touchdown over Appalachian State in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) catches a pass over UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquill Osborne (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) makes a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State graduate student wide receiver Keishawn Watson (13) catches a pass over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball past UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquavis Gibbs (15) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy directs his players in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy shouts from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. is tackled by UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore defensive back Henry Segura (22) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
App State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (left) celebrates with teammate Malik Williams after scoring a touchdown during the Mountaineers’ 56-41 win over Charlotte on Saturday in Boone. Virgil had three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) makes a reception for a touchdown over Appalachian State in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans rushes for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) rushes past Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) for a two-point conversion in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks to a referee in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt senior outside linebacker Jalen Allen (53) and sophomore tight end Jacob Hunt (88) lift redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) after Tucker's successful two-point conversion over Appalachian State in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Charlotte wide receiver Victor Tucker (left) hauls in a touchdown reception against Appalachian State defensive back Shaun Jolly (right) during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game in Boone.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) rushes past UNC Charlotte senior defensive back Marquavis Gibbs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) celebrates after a touchdown over Appalachian State in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte freshman wide receiver Micaleous Elder (1) reaches for an incomplete pass while pressured by Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) makes an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) and senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) after making an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
The Appalachian State marching band plays the Star Spangled Banner prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State makes its entrance prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan catches a pass over UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Fans stand along the sidewalk on the hill in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State and UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a reception for a touchdown over UNC Charlotte redshirt junior defensive back Jacione Fugate (7) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) flexes and is congratulated by teammate redshirt freshman defensive back Mike Price (19) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore Chris Reynolds (3) pulls away from Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Members of Appalachian State's marching band cheer on the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte senior running back Benny LeMay (32) stiff arms Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte head coach Will Healy celebrates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) warms up on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt senior defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker Brendan Harrington (29) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior kicker Chandler Staton (91) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State makes its entrance prior to an NCAA football game between against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz rehydrates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State cheerleaders work with young cheerleaders through a routine during an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) throws a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
An Appalachian State cheerleader looks on in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers coach Ted Roof speaks to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior kicker Chandler Staton (91) warms up in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) warms up on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither walks with young boy on the way back to the locker room following an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) points to a friend on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
