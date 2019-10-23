With an open slot in her starting lineup, Angel Elderkin had a player in mind.
The App State women’s basketball coach expected Tierra Wilson, a junior and Reynolds High School grad, to take that spot — joining center Bayley Plummer, forward Lainey Gosnell and guards Ashley Polacek and Pre Stanley as starters from a 22-win team last season.
But Elderkin has been forced to look toward others after a season-ending lower leg injury for Wilson.
“We have lost Tierra Wilson for the season, and she was that person that we were looking for to fill that role,” Elderkin said Wednesday during the team’s media day. “And so now, it’s next man up.
“And so we’re having some battles right now, and we’ve got a closed scrimmage coming up. And, as a staff, we’ll start to figure out some different rotations.”
Wilson has played many roles for App State since joining the program in 2017. First as a freshman, she started 29 of 30 games and averaged a team-high 34.1 minutes per game. Her 10.5 points were second on the team as the Mountaineers went 8-23.
Last season, she shifted to the bench due to the availability of Polacek, who transferred to App State from Central Florida and sat out in 2017-18. Wilson became App State’s sixth man, providing energy and scoring off the bench. Wilson scored 7.6 points per game while shooting 32 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Elderkin said Wilson has handled the injury well, and that she’s also maintained a role around practice by timing drills and charting shots when she’s not working out or rehabbing.
The coach joked that her and the players took the Wilson’s injury news worse than the guard did.
“She did whatever it took for the team,” Elderkin said. “She also embraced being our starting point guard to playing the 2 (shooting guard) and the 3 (small forward) and bring energy to our team.”
“Just coming in and doing whatever it takes. Watching her . . . handle it again just speaks to the character of who she is.”
Added Plummer on Wilson: “I think, personally, we lose consistency. She just worked hard every day, and you could count on her to make some big shots here and there. We got that spot to fill, and it’s going to be interesting. But yeah, we just lose a lot of consistency with T and just a lot of blue-collar hard work.”
