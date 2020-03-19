Appalachian State's football team got in 11 of its 15 spring practices before spring break and the COVID-19 outbreak that's turned into a worldwide pandemic.
Here's what football coach Shawn Clark, during a conference call today, had to say about player safety, what the program is focused on now and how he's trying to make a impact on the community by buying from local business. Comments have been edited for clarity and brevity.
On communicating and keeping everyone informed
First and foremost, when it started coming down the pipe Thursday, myself and Doug and our administration, we tried to get a plan together as soon as possible on what was going on. Our first priority was our players and our staff, so we made sure we communicated with our players last Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday to let them know what was going on. And then with our staff, I made sure to let those guys know if they need to be with their families to be out of here. Half our staff was gone, half our staff was in the office, keeping our social distancing away. We really tried to work on recruiting as much as we could. We just set it up a second ago, getting our preliminary board, but this past week has been nothing but recruiting and trying to get a jumpstart on getting offers out and et cetera, not knowing what the future’s going to hold these next few days.
On what players are asking and their main concerns
First was 'can we come back to campus?' And then we told them it was recommended not to come back to Boone. The dorms would be shutting down roughly on the 23rd. And then once we got that settled, it was about academics. How did we get their schoolwork, their books, et cetera. Again, we’re following protocol from the university and chancellor (Sheri) Everts to do all we can to make sure guys have all the necessary things they have to to be successful. We’re working on laptops, Zoom video conferencing with professors, just to make sure it goes as smoothly as possible with not knowing what’s really going to happen. Just make sure our guys had a place to live, had food to eat and then academics.
On being a community figure and supporting businesses in Boone
I think anytime you need to get out and support your local businesses because they’re the ones being affected the most right now. Every morning for breakfast and lunch, I try to go out and do something for the community and just put out there that we’re with you guys, and whatever we can do to help, because again this is Boone, it’s a small town, and if we can all rely on each other. This is the way I show my support for restaurants and the people of Boone.
On comparable situations
I go back to 9/11 when I was at the University of Louisville. That kind of put the world on pause for a while. That’s probably the closest I can come to is 9/11 as far as really trying to shut down everything. But again, like I mentioned earlier, football is such a small part of this, and it really puts things in perspective and makes you realize what family is about. And that’s what we talk about all the time — if our players and coaches has to leave, go out of town because of their families, that was first and foremost. And just to try to live as normal life as you possibly can by being safe.
On talking football
I wouldn’t say put it on the back burner because this is our job, our profession. But at the same time, we have to make sure we do our part in helping the community and helping the state of North Carolina and everywhere around the world. Just to make sure we’re doing the right thing. Football has a time and place, and when we get there — and the all-clear has been checked off by the government and we’re good to go — we’ll go full speed ahead. In reality, we have to do some things recruiting-wise to make sure we’re staying up to date because that will never end. But if we get time for recruiting, then I think we’re fine. And then we’ll deal with football when football’s back in session.
On discussions with other coaches
Again, I’ve reached out to several Power Five coaches. Again, myself and (Georgia State coach) Shawn Elliott and (Louisville coach) Scott Satterfield stay in touch. And again, the thing is no one knows what to do. We have a plan in place since we got the word, but everyone I’ve talked to is kind of saying the same thing: make sure your players have a place to live and a place to eat, and make sure the academics are on par because we have to worry about progress toward a degree and we can’t have a chance of a kid flunking a class. You’ve got to keep your kids eligible, make sure they’re safe, and when I talk to people around the country, it’s ‘let’s make sure we’re doing the right thing and get this virus under control.’
On where the players are
I would say 95 percent of our players are out of Boone. We have a few guys that are in the town of Boone. I know the dorms are shutting down, I believe if I’m not mistaken, today or tomorrow. And we have a plan in place for those guys to stay, but I would say 95 percent of our team is off campus.
