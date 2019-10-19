Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates with Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
BOONE — “Do it better than it’s ever been done before.”
That’s been one of the few consistent lines peppering this Appalachian State football season, starting with Coach Eli Drinkwitz and trickling down.
For the defense, the game against Louisiana on Oct. 9 was about the first part of that phrase: “Do it better.” Against UL Monroe on Saturday, the Mountaineers needed to show it could “do it better” again.
After a 52-7 victory, and the program's first win as a ranked team, No. 24 App State (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) cleared up any lingering concerns about the defense’s ability to play strong on a consistent basis. In back-to-back games, App State has held opponents to only one touchdown and less than 300 yards. The Warhawks (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) finished the game with only 213 yards of offense.
“I feel like we’ve definitely been playing a whole lot better,” said Josh Thomas, a senior safety and team captain. “We just — I feel like we’re finally clicking in the scheme a little bit better.
“... Now, being with Coach (Ted) Roof for a little bit longer of a time, I think it’s just having a couple games with him, seeing how he calls a defense, had definitely helped a lot. And it’s helped us to play fast and do what you’re supposed to do.”
App State’s defense forced three turnovers in the game — George Blackstock forced a fumble that Thomas scooped up for a long return, along with interceptions from both cornerback Shaun Jolly and Jordan Fehr. But one of the biggest triumphs came from dominating third-down situations.
In total, UL Monroe went 2 for 13 on third-down conversions, the first of which was a third-and-goal before the Warhawks’ only score.
Thomas said afterward that the Mountaineers noticed two things while game planning during the week. One, on a more obvious note, App State needed to stop early chunk plays to keep third downs longer. And two, the Mountaineers noticed in situations of third-and-6 or longer, ULM would almost always throw even though it has senior quarterback Caleb Evans, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference.
“We know they’re going to pass,” Thomas said when talking of the situation. “So we can get into different subsets and different packages to match up with their receivers and play tighter coverage.”
It worked. ULM had to move the ball 6 yards or more on seven of its 13 third downs. If you throw in the two instances of third-and-5, nine of the Warhawks’ third downs played into the Mountaineers’ plan. ULM was unsuccessful on all nine of those plays.
“I mean, we emphasized all week that we got to get off the field on third down,” Fehr said. “... We just communicated to the best that we could and executed well.”
If there was one defensive frustration, it was the early ULM score, giving the Warhawks a 7-0 lead that quickly dissipated.
It was the third time in the past four games Appalachian's defense has allowed an opponent to score a touchdown on its opening drive. Both North Carolina and Coastal Carolina did it, and Charlotte scored on its second drive.
The defensive unit was able to get off the field and talk about its initial mistakes, but Thomas hopes to see that trend end soon.
“We got a penalty, then we let them get a second-and-15 run and just kept them on schedule,” Thomas said. “So we got to the sideline, we just had to calm down and get back to what we were doing from the game plan.
“Just do your job. That’s all we talk about. If you do your job, the defense will be fine. We’ll stop anybody. Just do your job.”
On Monday, Drinkwitz made it pretty clear: he needed to see the defense play well again before touting it as a strong unit after the Louisiana performance. On Saturday, Drinkwitz maintained that there’s still a lot of the season left, there’s still improvements to be made, and no one has arrived yet.
But when the team’s third-down prowess was mentioned, Drinkwitz let himself pass on some praise to a unit that seems to be picking up steam.
“I will say this: I think we’ve got a solid football team with some very special talent on there,” Drinkwitz said, “and I hope our fans are really enjoying it to watch some of these guys play because they’re special.”
