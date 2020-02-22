BOONE — Dale Jones happy to be back in Boone, and he’ll let anyone know it.
The Appalachian State defensive coordinator came back after a one-year stint at Louisville with Scott Satterfield. He’d spent 23 seasons with the Mountaineers before that.
When he sat down to talk with the media on Saturday, he took a moment to pat the Block A patch on the left side of his chest. Now four practices in, he offered an evaluation of where the defense is now. A quick synopsis: With almost every position group, Jones described them as youthful.
“I think we have a lot of young kids that are stepping it up,” Jones said. “There were some kids that didn’t play last year on the defensive line that are really showing, so we’re really pleased there. Coach (Robert) Nunn has got them playing outstanding.”
Both Jones and Coach Shawn Clark mentioned the need to build up depth on the defensive line throughout the week. The Mountaineers return two starters in Demetrius Taylor and Elijah Diarrassouba, some key returners in Gage Blackstock and Caleb Spurlin and also get Chris Willis back from injury (even though he’s not participating this spring).
But Jones placed a heavy emphasis on the pass rush. With inexperienced guys running at an offensive line with four returning starters, it’s a moment for Nunn to see the technique he wants.
“You can see it coming, but it just isn’t what we want to be,” Jones said.
Clark pointed out a few of the young defensive linemen that capitalized on Saturday: Hansky Paillant, Zareon Hayes and Chris Washington all earned a little praise from the first-year head coach. All are sophomores from the 2017 recruiting class.
“I’m tickled with those guys, how they’re performing,” Clark said.
The situations at both inside and outside linebacker are fairly similar. A group will battle for the two vacated spots on the outside left by Akeem Davis-Gaither and Noel Cook. A combination of Nick Hampton and Tim Frizzell are in the mix for Cook’s position, while Brendan Harrington and KeSean Brown will work in on the other side, among others.
“Our anchors are pretty much young ones,” Jones said. “Right now, where they’re at, what we’re trying to teach and all the stuff that we’ve thrown at them in four days, it’s amazing where they’re at.”
At least on the inside, most of those players have seen a solid amount of playing time. Trey Cobb and D’Marco Jackson each got significant moments during the 2019 season, and Tyler Bird was a special teams’ ace that will fight for consideration as well.
The returning strength for this defense is obviously the secondary, where both Shemar Jean-Charles and Shaun Jolly are back at corner. And at safety, where both Josh Thomas and Desmond Franklin graduated, you’ve got a group who filled in regularly with Ryan Huff, Kaiden Smith and Nick Ross.
Jones said the focus is on teaching more so than anything else, especially the depth chart. The other stuff can be figured out later as players re-acclimate to the way Jones and his staff want the Mountaineers defense to run.
“There is no set anybody. We’re rotating. We may have a walk-on out there with the first group, seeing how they’re going to react,” Jones said. “All the things we throw up there on the wall, see who can pull it off, which is what you want to do.
“Right now, we’re not playing our offense -- which we are -- we’re trying to find out who’s going to step up. . . then after another week, then we’ll know where they’re at in the pecking order and honing in as groups.”
