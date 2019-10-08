Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football (copy)

Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.

Appalachian State and Louisiana square off on national television Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) travel to Louisiana (4-1, 1-0) for an 8 p.m. matchup on ESPN2. The game is a rematch of the two teams that played last year in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game. The victor on Wednesday will gain an early advantage in the race to play host to the second installment of the title game in December.

Here are five things to know about the game against Louisiana:

