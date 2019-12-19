NEW ORLEANS — Whether it be quick or slow, short or extensive, Darrynton Evans might have a decision to make after the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.
The Appalachian State running back with lightning speed and dynamite vision has shown out in 2019, and at this point the NFL would surely welcome him.
Evans has 1,323 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. That scoring total is tied for second in the nation with Western Michigan’s LeVante Bellamy, trailing only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (26). The Mountaineers junior has had five games of at least three touchdowns, which includes all of the last three games, and he has rushed for more than 130 yards four times this season.
At New Orleans Bowl media day today, Evans quickly dispatched any talk of an early departure to the pros.
“I mean, all talk is good talk, but I’m just trying to win a game right now – that’s what I’m trying to do, Evans said. He later added, “Growing up, every kid playing football is dreaming about going to the NFL.
“But I’m not there, but I can’t really say too much on it. And I haven’t really done anything yet.”
Even still, Evans can appreciate how much he has thrived. When Eli Drinkwitz took over the program, he promised to get the ball to playmakers. The wide receiver trio of Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams benefited from the change in play style, but Evans really shined.
He’s scored long touchdowns, and he’s been destructive at the goal line for opposing defenses. Evans pointed to the execution of teammates and trust from the coaching staff that’s really made it all work.
“Yeah, that’s crazy," Evans said. "It’s just hats off to the coaches, Putting us in the right positions to make plays and working throughout the summer, all the spring, coming off a coaching change. We just had to buy in.”
That conversation led Evans to talking about his start at App State. When he arrived as a true freshman in 2016 from Florida, he naturally had NFL dreams. But after he was buried in a depth chart that contained Marcus Cox, Jalin Moore and others, it made him re-evaluate his goals. That hinged on staying focused in his current space, much like his demonstrating with his lack of NFL talk.
“I was kind of like, I’m just going to do what I got to do and keep my head down,” Evans said. “If it comes it comes. If it doesn’t, I’m not really worried about it.
“I’m going to have a degree when I get here.”
Noah Hannon, App State’s starting center, said he’d obviously much rather see Evans back for his final year. The two will be seniors together, trying to carry on the winning tradition of conference championships and bowl games.
But if Evans requests feedback from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee and gets the feedback that prompts his departure, then Hannon said he and the rest of his teammates would totally understand.
“You just have so much confidence, us out there playing, knowing that Darrynton’s going to do his thing and Zac (Thomas) is going to do his thing, and all of our playmakers are going to do their thing, I mean, that makes you play a lot more free,” Hannon said. “Darrynton, he’s awesome. I’d be crazy to not support him whatever he did.
“Because at the end of the day, it’s more about football. If football can take him to where his family’s going to be successful, then do it.”
Evans has a while to worry about that, though. He has the luxury of staying with a successful program if he stays and achieving a dream if he goes. But he mentions controlling the moment often. He’s controlling it right now by focusing on the season finale.
“That’s something I go by every day," Evans said. "I talk to family members all the time. That's the main thing.
“Just control what I can control because once you start trying to think about too much and do too much, that’s when things normally go wrong.”
