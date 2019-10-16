BOONE — A injury has claimed another Appalachian State running back, thinning a talented position group even more.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed on Wednesday that Daetrich Harrington, a redshirt sophomore, would likely miss the remainder of the regular season with a foot injury. Drinkwitz said he was injured during the third quarter of App State’s 17-7 win against Louisiana on Oct. 9.
It follows a Tuesday night Instagram post from Harrington, who said he’d be out for the rest of 2019.
“We were hoping for the best but after Monday’s diagnosis, we went ahead and had surgery,” Drinkwitz said. “Hopefully we’ll get him back for a bowl game should we make one.
“Unfortunate for him, but we know he’ll bounce back from it.”
Harrington’s injury becomes the latest health issue for the running back room. It’s also another unfortunate development for the Douglasville, Ga. native, who nearly missed out on the 2018 season thanks to a spring ailment. That February during spring practices, Harrington tore an ACL, forcing him to miss App State’s first nine games.
He returned that season to play against Georgia State and in the New Orleans Bowl against Middle Tennessee State, ultimately redshirting to save his sophomore eligibility.
“Know God Makes No Mistake. No Matter What My Faith and Trust Is in You,” Harrington said in his Tuesday post on Instagram. “Bigger, Stronger, Faster and Hungry.”
Harrington is the second running back to sustain a season-ending injury. In the team’s season opener against East Tennessee State, redshirt freshman Camerun Peoples was tackled from behind during a 16-yard run. Peoples was later diagnosed with a torn ACL.
On Instagram Wednesday afternoon, Harrington posted himself with a cast around his left ankle and heel, giving a thumbs up.
No. 24-ranked App State (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will now lean a group of Darrynton Evans (who has 540 rushing yards and nine touchdowns), Marcus Williams and newly shifted-over wide receiver Raykwon Anderson, who had three carries and 30 yards against Louisiana on Oct. 9.
Drinkwitz said on Monday during his weekly press conference that he likes what Anderson provides the position group. Drinkwitz said he doesn't expect Anderson to redshirt, having already appeared in two games for App State. A player can appear in four or less games and still redshirt.
"We thought it might give us a little bit of a wrinkle — them not thinking he’s more of a tailback by lining him up in that slot position," Drinkwitz said. "We do play on playing him this year."
Harrington entered 2019 as an expected key contributor backing up Evans. With Evans, Peoples, Harrington and Williams, the quartet was considered to be App State’s strong deepest position from top to bottom. Harrington’s 178 rushing yards trails only Evans this season.
In 2017, Harrington went from struggling true freshman to seasoned backup by the end of the year. Harrington fumbled twice in a 30-27 loss to UMass, then fumbled again the following week in a 52-45 loss to UL Monroe.
He recovered to run for a career-high 118 yards and one touchdown in the season finale against Louisiana, a 63-14 victory. Harrington ended the year running for 72 yards on nine carries in a 34-0 win against Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl, which gave App State a 9-4 record to end year.
Much like Evans said after Peoples injury, the rest of the running back group has to move on.
“It’s always tough seeing one of your brothers go down,” Evans said. “But you know, I can say for me and Marcus for sure, since we’ve been here, we’ve seen this just about almost every year.
“So we’re kind of really trying to keep everybody together and just let them know the next man’s got to step up and keep things rolling.”
