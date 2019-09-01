I'm going to level with you. At the time of this writing, I'm one cheeseburger and two hot dogs into a cookout. I've also had a few desserts, but those don't count against my total.
In short, I am not well.
Hope you all are feeling better than I am in general, but also feel a little more at ease watching the the Appalachian State 2019 season start.
PHOTOS: App State 42, East Tennessee State 7
Things looked the same, and frankly, started very similarly to some of the games we saw last year — App State wins the toss and defers, defense plays well early as the offense gets a few scores, followed by the points avalanche.
After the game in the postgame press conference, Eli Drinkwitz introduces us media folk to a new phrase: "Feed The Studs." I thought it was a fantastic line, and it's a very straightforward way to think about offensive football.
Appalachian moves forward to a matchup with Charlotte. And the only real questions as game week starts are about ailments. App State saw two starters in Vic Johnson (left tackle) and Desmond Franklin (safety) leave the game. Backup running back Camerun Peoples also had to come out, appearing on the field after the game on crutches.
It's fluky things like injuries that become the definer of teams with high expectations. We'll learn a little bit more from Drinkwitz's press conference on Monday.
On a different topic, I had a lot of you reach out about my story on Jerry Moore. I cannot stress enough just how cool it was to visit his house twice and learn what brought him to Appalachian. Thank you all for the kind notes about it. I appreciate all that took the time to read it. It got long, but if there's one guy in App State history you write a ton about, it's Jerry Moore.
It was neat to watch him deliver the honorary coin toss, as well as appear at the end of the Mountaineers promo video, giving the "Welcome to The Rock" line that Sean Connery made famous.
It's getting exciting, and I'm sure you all are happy with a 1-0 start. I've got to go now and take a nap. My creativity is being trumped by the need for another chocolate chip cookie.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.