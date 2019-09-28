BOONE — Appalachian State’s first three games proved enough about the passing game.
Thomas Hennigan has been rejuvenated. Malik Williams has been invigorated. It became more lethal with the addition of Corey Sutton last week.
But Zac Thomas, the Mountaineers starting quarterback, felt it needed to go a step further with its Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. After a 56-37 victory, mission accomplished for Appalachian (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt).
“We had to make a statement as an offense,” Thomas said. “We’ve put up some pretty good numbers in the past two weeks, but I think this game really set us apart as an offense.
“A lot of things were clicking. Even when stuff wasn’t clicking, we were still making plays. This offense is really really good.”
The trio of Hennigan, Williams and Sutton is an established product -- forming App State's 2018 starting wideout corp. It’s clear, however, that the offense installed by first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz can capitalize with any of them at any time.
Against the Chanticleers, all three had at least 75 yards: Hennigan led the group with 89 yards on five catches; Sutton had 76 yards on five; and Williams was right behind with 75 on six. They had at least six receptions and 50 yards apiece against North Carolina, Sutton’s first game back after a two-game suspension for breaking team rules.
They were all put on display throughout the game Saturday.
Thomas started by connecting on his first nine passes. His first was on a third-and-7, threading a ball to Williams as he ran from left to right and creating enough space to catch and run for 35 yards. The second drive featured Thomas hitting Sutton on a 48-yard catch down the App State sideline on the first play, followed by a Collin Reed touchdown two plays later.
The quarterback started a scoring drive in the second finding Hennigan for a 55-yard gain. That drive ended with a Marcus Williams touchdown, breaking the last tie of the game (21-21) for good.
Thomas insists that the three wide receivers make him look good. They do so, Thomas said, by keeping their approach simple.
“In football, you’ve got to have common sense in football,” Thomas said. “You’ve got to know what’s open and know what’s closed.
“They do a real good job of the football common sense to make themselves open.”
Coastal Carolina entered the game with the seventh-best defensive mark in the nation (254.3 yard per game), allowing 147.5 yards from the pass. App State racked up 223 by halftime as Thomas spread the ball around.
“We just tell him to go through his progression,” Drinkwitz said. “If everybody’s covered, you’re not. So he was just doing a good job of going through his progression.”
Thomas said afterward that Drinkwitz’s offense challenges him to stay in the pocket more. The redshirt junior is a dual-threat quarterback, demonstrating that with a 2,000-yard passing, 500-yard rushing season. He still has the liberty to run, but he's trying to use his weapons more.
During the offseason, part of his focus was spent on managing risk. He realized he sometimes can make plays with his legs. But other times -- like when he left the Georgia Southern game last season with a concussion -- he couldn't. Thomas said it’s helped his understanding of his position.
“ I think we pride ourselves on that we have good receivers,” Thomas said. “They got to make the plays, and it’s a lot better when you put the ball in their hands and they make the plays instead of you.”
Williams, who has registered at least six catches and 73 yards in the last three games, said he’s starting to thrive because of the study time he’s put in. He might as well have been talking for the trio as a whole.
“It’s just pretty easy now,” Williams said. “Just staying in the playbook all summer, all camp.
“You’ve just got to read the defense before the play starts. I mean, just real easy for us now.”
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State foootball players walk off the field as a lightning delay is called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) makes a reception over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Fans linger in the stands while others exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of Saturday’s game between App State and Coastal Carolina.
App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 19 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) missed a pass while pressured by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
A member of the Appalachian State athletics department stands on the field after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) makes a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is pushed out of bounds by Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) carries the ball in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) celebrates after tackling Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackle Coastal Carolina freshman running back Reese White (23) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) avoids tackle from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) and Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) stiff arms Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) reacts after a call in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) loses his helmet while tackling Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrate a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) and Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackle Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt junior linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) tackles Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2, from right) celebrates his touchdown with Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) and Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) speaks to an assistant coach prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior running back Nakendrick Clark (27) gets pumped up in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) recovers a fumble in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State fans cheer prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State assistant coaches speak to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Emery McConnell, 7, chases after a yellow football during halftime of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) celebrates after Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) scored a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) shouts to pump up the crowd in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State alumnus Jim Bob Norman watches the game from the sidelines with his nephew, Silas Norman, 6, in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell disputes a call with a referee in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Carter Britt, 9, sits under an a-frame advertisement and watches the scoreboard while his sister, Annsley Britt, 7, watches the Appalachian State dance team perform in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
A member of the Appalachian State marching band laughs while yawning in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz steps out on the field in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State's marching band sways to "Sweet Caroline" in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrate after Sutton's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
An Appalachian State fan waves a flag in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Members of the Appalachian State marching band watch the score board in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz kneels to watch the game from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) and Appalachian State redshirt freshman defensive back Kaleb Dawson (25) celebrate Jolly's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
An Appalachian State assistant coach speaks to players in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State players raise their arms and helmet at the end of the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
