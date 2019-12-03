BOONE — Five players reached double figures as the App State men’s basketball team defeated St. Andrews 90-58 on Tuesday.
Adrian Delph tied his career-high with 19 points.
Justin Forrest had 14 points and a career-high tying six assists, while Kendall Lewis had a career-high 12 points, five rebounds and a career-high four steals.
O’Showen Williams reached double figures for the third straight game with 11 points and four assists, while James Lewis Jr. chalked up his first double-double as a Mountaineer with 10 points and an App State career-best 10 rebounds (eight offensive).
The win extends App State’s non-conference home winning streak to 16 games, which is the longest active streak in the Sun Belt. The victory also gives the Mountaineers their third straight undefeated non-conference home record (4-0 in 2019-20, 5-0 in 2018-19, 4-0 in 2017-18).
The Mountaineers (5-4) used a 13-0 run in the first half to open a 27-15 lead, then used an 8-0 burst later in the half to open a 39-21 advantage. The Mountaineers led 49-30 at halftime.
In the second half, the Mountaineers used another 8-0 run to push their lead to 25 points at 57-32. They scored seven straight points later in the half to build a 35-point lead at 81-46 and put the game away.
App State dominated the rebounding battle, holding a 41-24 advantage, including a 20-4 edge of the offensive glass. In addition, the Mountaineers also held a 29-4 advantage in second chance points.
The Black and Gold also forced St. Andrews (2-5) into an opponent season-high 28 turnovers, scoring 31 points off the miscues.
The Mountaineers will take some time off for finals and begin a four-game trip on Dec. 14 at Howard at noon.
