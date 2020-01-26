For the first time in a while, Appalachian State will have a standalone offensive coordinator.
That man is Tony Petersen, a 30-plus year coaching veteran. Coach Shawn Clark of App State announced his addition officially on Sunday through a school-issued press release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tony and his family to App State," Clark said. "His experience speaks for itself with the success he's had as an offensive coordinator at several places. He is committed to a dynamic offensive attack and will help us continue to pursue championships and bowl games."
Petersen will be the first O.C. for App State since Scott Satterfield in 2012. During Satterfield’s six seasons as App State head coach, he employed co-offensive coordinators, one for the passing game and one for the run.
Frank Ponce and Dwayne Ledford held those roles, respectively, during Satterfield’s first three years leading the Mountaineers program. After the 2015 season, Ledford took a position at N.C. State and Clark stepped into his place.
Last year, one-year coach Eli Drinkwitz held balanced head coaching and offensive coordinator responsibilities.
Petersen spent the 2019 season as an analyst at Missouri, which is coincidentally where Drinkwitz was hired following an 11-1 regular season and a Sun Belt Conference championship game win. Before that, Petersen served as offensive coordinator at East Carolina from 2016 to 2018.
He’s also held the same position at Louisiana Tech (2013 to 2015), Marshall (twice, as co-O.C. from 2010 to 2012 and before that in 1998) and during a seven-year stint at Minnesota (from 1999 to 2006).
"I can't describe how fired up I am to get started at App State," Petersen said. "There is such a great football tradition here with great coaches throughout the years, and I'm excited to be a part of the App State family."
Petersen is a Marshall grad and former quarterback for the Thundering Herd, spending the first eight years of his assistant coaching career there. He oversaw the development of future New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington during two of his three seasons as a starter (in 1997 and 1998). That same Marshall team had another future NFL quarterback, Byron Leftwich, on the roster as a backup to Pennington, as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
At East Carolina, the Pirates offense started strong offensively in 2016. ECU was sixth in the nation in passing that season with 317.9 passing yards per game.
But the offense struggled to maintain that clip during the tenure of former ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery, whose three years in Greenville yielded three straight seasons of only three wins. The Pirates defense gave up at least 36 points per season during that time.
Petersen inherits a Mountaineers offense that returns eight starters in 2020. That includes senior quarterback Zac Thomas, a three-headed wide receiver combination of Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams, as well as an offensive line that returns four starters that earned all-conference recognition following the 2019 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.