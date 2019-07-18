Appalachian State men's basketball head coach Dustin Kerns announced the team's non-conference schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday.
The non-conference slate features a total of 11 contests, including home matchups with East Carolina and Charlotte, as well as away games at UNCG and N.C. State.
"We are excited to release our non-conference schedule filled with several quality programs, coaches and teams,"Kerns said. "Our goal is to enhance our profile with the App State brand regionally and nationally. It is very important to renew and play local and regional opponents for our recruiting, but also for our fans and parents."
The Mountaineers open the Kerns era on Nov. 5 with a road contest at Michigan. The Wolverines have made eight consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, including two appearances in the national championship game (2013, 2018).
"We wanted to open the season with a national power and playing Michigan certainly does that with the excitement surrounding their program," added Kerns. "I will be taking Coach (Jerry) Moore out to lunch in October to pick his brain."
App State will have a quick turnaround and return to Boone for its home opener on Nov. 7 against Ferrum, followed with another home contest against East Carolina on Nov. 12.
The Mountaineers will play three games in four days in a tournament hosted by UNC Greensboro. They open play in the tournament on Nov. 15 against Tennessee Tech and then battle Montana State on Nov. 16. App State closes out play in the tournament on Nov. 18 against host UNC Greensboro.
Following the tournament, App State returns to the Holmes Center on Nov. 21 and welcomes Charlotte to Boone for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Appalachian renews its rivalry with ETSU on Nov. 26. The matchup between the two squads will be the first meeting since the 2011-12 season.
App State hosts St. Andrews on Dec. 3 in its non-conference home finale, followed by back-to-back road games to end the non-conference season. On Dec. 14, the Mountaineers travel to Washington D.C. to face Howard and close out non-conference play on Dec. 29 at N.C. State.
"Our non-conference schedule has been reduced by two games this season with the Sun Belt moving to a 20-game schedule. We wanted to give our team a balanced schedule not only for this season, but for the future as well," Kerns said. "This schedule is challenging and will prepare us for play in the always tough Sun Belt."