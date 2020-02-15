Men
Appalachian State 62
Georgia Southern 57
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers used a late second-half comeback to surge past the Eagles. After trailing 48-38 with 8:09 remaining, App closed the gap to a 50-48 deficit with 4:43 to go in the game. Following two Eagle free throws, the Mountaineers scored the next six points, capped by a tip-in from Johnson, to jump in front 54-52 with 2:54 left. That would be all the Mountaineers would need to stay ahead for good.
Stars
App State: Adrien Delph 21 points, 2 rebounds; Isaac Johnson 17 points, 12 rebounds.
Georgia Southern: Quan Jackson 17 points, 4 rebounds; Isaiah Crawley 12 points, 6 rebounds.
Records
App State: 15-12, 9-7 Sun Belt
Georgia Southern: 16-11, 10-6 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs South Alabama, 7 p.m. Thursday
Georgia Southern: at Texas State, 8 p.m. Thursday
Women
Troy 81
Appalachian State 61
Why the Mountaineers lost
A big second quarter for the Trojans cost App a chance to stay in the game. The Mountaineers lost the second quarter alone 28-8, which ended up being the difference in the game.
App failed to defend Troy the whole day, allowing them to shoot 50% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line in the loss.
Stars
App State: Lainey Gosnell 13 points, 6 rebounds; Ashley Polacek 9 points, 2 rebounds.
Troy: Japonica James 20 points, 3 rebounds; Amber Rivers 18 points, 6 rebounds.
Records
App State: 8-16, 5-8 Sun Belt
Troy: 20-4, 11-2 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Georgia State, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Troy: vs Little Rock, 6 p.m. Thursday
