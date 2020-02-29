Appalachian State logo

Coastal Carolina 84

Appalachian State 77

Why the Mountaineers lost

The Mountaineers dug themselves too deep of a hole during the game, trailing by as many as 19 points in the second half. App cut the Chanticleer lead to four points, but that was as close as they would get during the game.

The Mountaineers also really struggled from three, shooting only 26% from deep.

Stars

App State: O'Showen Williams 19 points, 2 rebounds; Isaac Johnson 17 points, 12 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina: DeVante Jones 26 points, 9 assists; Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 17 points, 2 rebounds.

Records

App State: 16-14, 10-9 Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina: 15-15, 8-11 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: at UL-Monroe, 8 p.m. Tuesday

Coastal Carolina: at LA-Lafayette, 8 p.m. Tuesday

Women

Appalachian State 68

UL-Monroe 49

Why the Mountaineers won

The Mountaineers took advantage of the 23 turnovers they forced the Warhawks into committing, scoring 27 of their 49 points off of turnovers.

Stars

App State: Michaela Porter 17 points, 4 rebounds; Pre Stanley 14 points, 3 rebounds.

UL-Monroe: Amber Thompson 13 points, 5 rebounds.

Records

App State: 10-18, 7-10 Sun Belt

UL-Monroe: 3-24, 1-15 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday

UL-Monroe: vs Texas State, 7 p.m. Thursday

