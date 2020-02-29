Coastal Carolina 84
Appalachian State 77
Why the Mountaineers lost
The Mountaineers dug themselves too deep of a hole during the game, trailing by as many as 19 points in the second half. App cut the Chanticleer lead to four points, but that was as close as they would get during the game.
The Mountaineers also really struggled from three, shooting only 26% from deep.
Stars
App State: O'Showen Williams 19 points, 2 rebounds; Isaac Johnson 17 points, 12 rebounds.
Coastal Carolina: DeVante Jones 26 points, 9 assists; Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 17 points, 2 rebounds.
Records
App State: 16-14, 10-9 Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina: 15-15, 8-11 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at UL-Monroe, 8 p.m. Tuesday
Coastal Carolina: at LA-Lafayette, 8 p.m. Tuesday
Women
Appalachian State 68
UL-Monroe 49
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers took advantage of the 23 turnovers they forced the Warhawks into committing, scoring 27 of their 49 points off of turnovers.
Stars
App State: Michaela Porter 17 points, 4 rebounds; Pre Stanley 14 points, 3 rebounds.
UL-Monroe: Amber Thompson 13 points, 5 rebounds.
Records
App State: 10-18, 7-10 Sun Belt
UL-Monroe: 3-24, 1-15 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday
UL-Monroe: vs Texas State, 7 p.m. Thursday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.