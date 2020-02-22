Appalachian State logo

Men

Appalachian State 68

Troy 59

Why the Mountaineers won

The Mountaineers used a big second half to beat the Trojans, winning 41-27 in the final 20 minutes. App came out of the half on a 12-2 run, which boosted them back into the lead. The Mountaineers shot 62% from the field during the second half as well. 

On the defensive end, App held the Trojans to 30% shooting from the field, including 25% during the second half.

Stars

App State: Justin Forrest 24 points, 6 rebounds; O'Showen Williams 15 points, 3 rebounds.

Troy: Ty Gordon 11 points, 6 rebounds; Nick Stampley 7 points, 6 rebounds.

Records

App State: 16-13, 10-8 Sun Belt

Troy: 9-20, 5-13 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: vs Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Troy: at South Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday

Women

Georgia Southern 78

Appalachian State 70

Why the Mountaineers lost

The Mountaineers defense let them down on Saturday, allowing the Eagles to shoot 46% from the field and 50% from the three-point line. App led the game going into the fourth quarter, but Georgia Southern broke through for 31 points, which was enough to give the Eagles the win.

Stars

App State: Pre Stanley 23 points, 5 rebounds; Ashley Polacek 13 points, 3 assists.

Georgia Southern: Tatum Barber 18 points, 7 rebounds; Alexis Brown 16 points, 9 rebounds.

Records

App State: 9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt

Georgia Southern: 9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: vs Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Georgia Southern: at Texas State, 12:30 p.m. Thursday

