Appalachian State kicker Chandler Staton (91) has made nine field goals from 40 yards or more this season.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
BOONE — By the time Chandler Staton leaves the locker room after games, he already has a few videos waiting on his phone.
The Appalachian State kicker gets them from his grandfather, who records Staton’s kicks during TV broadcasts. The rest of the players must wait before files are uploaded to the app the Mountaineers use to scout and review. Staton, however, can immediately start breaking down his performance.
Staton had at least two positive plays to review on Saturday night: his two field goals — of 40 and 47 yards, respectively — were App State’s first points in a 20-15 win at South Carolina. To him, the celebration was already over. It was time to analyze as he settled in for the bus ride back to Boone.
That goes especially for his second kick, which he said he hit flat. The ball went from blasting off Staton’s foot to bouncing through the uprights after hitting the crossbar.
Appalachian State kicker Chandler Staton (91) said he has tried to adopt the same approach to kicking as Adam Vinatieri, who has helped teams win five Super Bowls.
The Associated Press
“I’ll go through and look at the kicks and go slow,” Staton said. “Slow it all down and figure out what I did because I know that I mishit.
“... I wasn’t even happy with my first field goal. It didn’t have very good rotations. And if I can fix the little things like that, it’s going to prevent bigger mistakes.”
Let Staton explain the psyche of a kicker, first by learning from a couple miscues and some conversations with Erik Link, the team’s special team’s coordinator.
Staton is 9 of 12 on field goal attempts this season. His three misses, which both Staton and Link brought up, are inside of 40 yards — a 29-yarder against Charlotte on Sept. 7, a 37-yarder against South Alabama on Oct. 26, and a 29-yarder against Georgia Southern on a snowy and windy Halloween night.
Staton is 9 for 9 from distances of 40 yards or longer. But those three misses revived a conversation Link and Staton had when the coach arrived on campus as part of the team's first-year coaching staff.
“A field goal kicker’s merit, their value, is how effective are they inside of 40 yards,” Link said. “The great ones are extremely consistent inside of 40.
“Anything beyond 40? I mean, that’s why we deem it a momentum play because anything beyond 40, it’s a plus. But we’ve got to be great inside of 40.”
Missing the kick against Georgia Southern made Staton go back to YouTube. A fan of videos from Pat McAfee — the former punter turned TV personality who played eight seasons in the NFL — he found one about Adam Vinatieri and his approach to kicking.
Vinatieri, who’s helped teams win five Super Bowls, looks at every kick like it's a game winner, Staton said. He’s been trying to adopt that too.
“You know, anytime I go out there I’m obviously looking to knock them down,” Staton said. “But in the Georgia Southern game, I fell short on a kick I should’ve been able to make blindfolded and missed it.
“... I’ve got a no-excuses mentality. I should’ve made that kick. And so after that game, all my misses have been inside of 40 yards. So practice the next week, everything I was focusing on was 40 yards and in.”
Link said Staton might have the most relaxed approach he’s even seen in a kicker. To ask Staton, he said he can’t remember the last time he got hyped up during a game. Maybe junior high, he said, after thinking for a while.
But he does try to kick under pressure, be it natural or conjured up. Against South Carolina, Staton said creating that feeling was easy.
First, Williams-Brice Stadium is much bigger than Kidd Brewer — the capacity difference is approximately 50,000. Then, South Carolina kicker Parker White hit the game’s first field goal. Staton said he had to respond. When White made another, Staton answered again.
App State reaped the benefit Staton’s makeshift competition by scoring both defensively and offensively as the game unfolded.
Appalachian State kicker Chandler Staton (91) made two field goals Saturday in the Mountaineers' 20-15 victory against South Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Staton can draw comparisons between kicking and many sports: golf, fighting, weight lifting, etc. It bowls down to trusting his preparation and staying in control. If he does that, no miss will keep Staton down for long.
“Kicking is kind of that thin line. You need to have that — I don’t know how to really explain it, but it’s like that perfect drive,” Staton said. “That perfect level of locked in and relaxed. ... I want to get my mind to that point where I’ve got a little adrenaline flowing, but I can control it.
“It’s not like that crazy, shaking adrenaline. It’s just that calm, even keel, like you’re just ready to execute what you’ve got to do.”
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State foootball players walk off the field as a lightning delay is called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) makes a reception over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Fans linger in the stands while others exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of Saturday’s game between App State and Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 19 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) missed a pass while pressured by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State athletics department stands on the field after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Football fans exit the stadium after a lightning delay was called in the first quarter of an NCAA football game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) makes a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is pushed out of bounds by Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown over Coastal Carolina in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) had five catches for a team-high 89 yards on Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) celebrates after tackling Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Ryan Huff (21) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackle Coastal Carolina freshman running back Reese White (23) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) avoids tackle from Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) and Coastal Carolina redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (13) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) stiff arms Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) reacts after a call in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) is tackled by Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Alex Spillum (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) loses his helmet while tackling Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Miller (84) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) tackles Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State (24), here with fellow outside linebacker Noel Cook (20), challenged the team’s seniors before Wednesday’s game against Louisiana.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) and Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackle Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) breaks away from Coastal Carolina redshirt junior linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore safety Kameron Burton (11) tackles Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (right) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Zac Thomas (12) on Saturday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) scores a touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) speaks to an assistant coach prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior running back Nakendrick Clark (27) gets pumped up in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) recovers a fumble in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State fans cheer prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State assistant coaches speak to players in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Emery McConnell, 7, chases after a yellow football during halftime of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) celebrates after Coastal Carolina junior running back CJ Marable (1) scored a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) shouts to pump up the crowd in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State alumnus Jim Bob Norman watches the game from the sidelines with his nephew, Silas Norman, 6, in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell disputes a call with a referee in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Carter Britt, 9, sits under an a-frame advertisement and watches the scoreboard while his sister, Annsley Britt, 7, watches the Appalachian State dance team perform in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band laughs while yawning in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz steps out on the field in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State's marching band sways to "Sweet Caroline" in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrate after Sutton's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State fan waves a flag in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Members of the Appalachian State marching band watch the score board in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz kneels to watch the game from the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State defensive backs Shaun Jolly (3) and Kaleb Dawson (25) celebrate Jolly's touchdown Sept. 28 in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
An Appalachian State assistant coach speaks to players in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State players raise their arms and helmet at the end of the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) celebrates following the Mountaineers' 56-37 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
