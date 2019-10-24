App State UL Monroe Football (copy)

Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks to Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) between the first and second quarters of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.

BOONE — Appalachian State plays its first road game as a ranked team of the season on Saturday, travelling to Mobile, Ala., take on South Alabama.

The Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) were last in Mobile in 2017 for the Dollar General Bowl, which turned into a 34-0 victory.

Now, as the No. 21 team in the country and one of the best Group-of-Five teams in the nation, App State looks for its first 4-0 conference start since that 2017 season.

Here are five things to know about the matchup with South Alabama (1-6, 0-3):

