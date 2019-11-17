The season is blowing by us like a freight train. A loud freight train.
OK, that's a bit of a goofy joke based on Appalachian State's last game. My ears are still ringing from the train horn that Georgia State blew for every third down on defense and every Panthers score.
I should thank the Mountaineers for basically silencing that sound in a 56-27 victory.
App State is now two games away from the end of the regular season. Out of 10 games, they've won nine. And now it's time for them to take care of business.
The Mountaineers couldn't have had a more resilient performance on Saturday. After a pretty terrible first quarter, they picked up from there.
First it was Corey Sutton, then it was Shaun Jolly. Zac Thomas came up big, and Darrynton Evans did too. Everybody stayed calm and moved on from a few rough series to take control of the game.
Texas State and Troy are left on the schedule. It's senior day and the season finale for App State, and if they do it right, they've got the Sun Belt Conference title game in Boone again.
Wanted to bring up a couple points. First, got to see one of my best friends this weekend as I left Atlanta. We hadn't seen each other since my wedding three years ago. That made this a great weekend, and it's those things that really brighten up a road trip.
Secondly, got a cool story coming for you guys on Friday afternoon/Saturday morning. It's senior day themed, obviously. I can't write about all of them because it'd be too difficult to get everyone's voice in, but it's about a group of them that are really special for a unique reason.
I'm really excited about what we have planned for this, both story wise and photo wise (from my highly skilled coworker Andrew Dye). Stay ready for that.
That's it for me this morning. Have a great week, everybody. I'll talk with you all in a few days.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.