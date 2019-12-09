Updates at 3:33 p.m. with Clark named interim coach for New Orleans Bowl:
Welcome to the crossroad, Appalachian State.
For the Mountaineers football program, there’s a simple question to answer.
What do you want to be?
Do you want to be the new hot launching pad for coaches with Power Five aspirations? Or, do you go back to what you know, to what made you successful in the first place?
The answer is fairly simple when you line those two up. But the decision is here. When Scott Satterfield left as coach, it was different. He spent basically his entire adult life with the Mountaineers’ program, going from player to assistant to head coach, before being offered an opportunity he couldn't pass up at Louisville.
The move by Eli Drinkwitz, though, is far different. The 36-year-old coach came to Boone after three seasons as N.C. State’s offensive coordinator, helped to author a 12-1 season and then bounced for the opening at Missouri. With early signing day fast approaching, he'll not coach App State in the New Orleans Bowl, with Shawn Clark having been named the interim head coach. Drinkwitz expected to be announced officially as the next Tigers head coach on Tuesday.
This is the nature of the coaching carousel. The way the business runs is not Drinkwitz’s fault, and no one with a logical mind can blame him for setting up his family for generations to come.
But now App State must decide whether it wants to be part of that. Here’s why it shouldn’t.
Take a moment to consider how players reacted as news began to break of Drinkwitz’s new gig.
App State star running back Darrynton Evans tweeted, “We all we got, we all we need.”
But another point made by three-year starting center Noah Hannon took a vocal stance.
“Championship tradition and family is the reason we all came here to App!” Hannon’s tweet read. "There is one man that understands that more than anyone.”
That man, according to Noah and almost anyone else talking about the App State vacancy, is Clark. A hashtag has even popped up for his candidacy as the permanent replacement: #Clark2020.
Clark, App State’s offensive line coach for the last four seasons, played for the Mountaineers and sprinted back when he got the chance.
Here’s what Clark said last week when talking about the program he cherishes so much:
“For me, being an alum from here, I have a lot of vested interest in the program,” Clark said. “It makes you work a little hard because you want to make sure, for yourself and for the program and for the fans, that you put a product on the field that we can be proud of.
“And for the last four years, we’ve done a great here — a great product on the field — and in turn it gives you a sense of pride of what you can do for your program.”
Clark was an integral part of that this season, where the Mountaineers beat two Power Five teams in North Carolina (34-31 on Sept. 21) and South Carolina (20-15 on Nov. 9) and finished as a 12-1 Sun Belt Conference champion.
He loves App State. The players love him. And he prevents the carousel and the current job market from chewing up a program that’s been known for coaching stability with Jerry Moore and then Satterfield.
App State has a decision to make. One route seems far clearer than the other.
Moore used to say that “tradition never graduates.” It stayed around even with hire that went outside the Mountaineers family.
Now, App State, which way do you go?
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) kisses the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz dries off with a towel during an interview after players dumped Gatorade on him following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scored a touchdown over Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after forcing and recovering a fumble from Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) tackles Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball past Louisiana defense for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball through Louisiana's defense in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball past Appalachian State defense in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais (4) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State players and fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
People hold the flag while the Star Spangled Banner is performed prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader's hair flies in the air while performing in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) breaks away from Louisiana defensive back Deuce Wallace (25) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) encouraged the crowd to get pumped up in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Peter Leblanc (29) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples (6) waves a flag prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs through the smoke with teammates prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team from the sidelines in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) listens as a coach talks in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A member of the Appalachian State cheer team smiles before the players make their entrance on the field prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana defensive back Terik Miller (38) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader performs prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) breaks up a pass intended for Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Jean-Charles was called for holding. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in front of Sunbelt signage in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Trey Ross (86), Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) get pumped up prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State outside linebackers coach D.J. Smith speaks to players in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrates after tackling Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Jarrod Jackson (17) makes a reception in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shares a laugh with referees in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Members of the Appalachian State marching band cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Travis Meeler kisses his 5-year-old daughter, Khloe, on the forehead while watching the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) tackles Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) is tackled by Louisiana linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Miller Gibbs (81) celebrates with fans following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A referee breaks up a dispute between Louisiana linebacker Jacques Boudreaux (59), Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) defends in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds up the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrate with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) lifts the trophy in the air while Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder while Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
