After one season away, Nic Cardwell is going back to Boone.
Appalachian State announced the hiring of Cardwell, a former Mountaineer and Glenn High School grad, as an offensive assistant on Monday.
“This is a dream come true for my family and me,” Cardwell said in the school-issued press release. “We bleed black and gold. This is a job I’ve wanted for a long time.
"I’m more than excited to come back and be able to give back to this football program that gave so much to me. The opportunity to work with Coach Clark is going to be something special, and I’m ready to get started.”
Cardwell has been a fixture in Boone for most of the last 20 years. He played for App State from 2004 to 2007, helping the program win three straight I-AA/FCS national championships in his final three seasons.
Most recently, he was at Appalachian as a tight ends coach before following former Mountaineers coach Scott Satterfield to Louisville. Cardwell was an offensive quality control assistant for the Cardinals program, which went 8-5 in 2019.
Cardwell graduated from App State in 2008, helping the program the next season while working with the tight ends. He returned in 2011, holding many roles until he left the program in 2014 to coach the offensive line at North Greenville in South Carolina.
He returned in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant, then earned a promotion on the field from Satterfield in 2018 when the NCAA allowed football programs to hire 10 full-time assistants.
Cardwell is the third person to join the App State program from Louisville. Former inside linebackers coach Dale Jones was named Mountaineers' defensive coordinator after a year with the Cardinals. Cortney Braswell, a defensive quality control assistant at Louisville last year, was added by Clark last week as a defensive assistant.
“As an alum and former staff member here, Nic understands the championship culture at App State and he bleeds black and gold,” Clark said. “He will continue to help us push this program to new heights. We’re excited to welcome him and his family back to Boone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.