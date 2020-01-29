Appalachian State has hired Brian Haines as an offensive assistant, head coach Shawn Clark announced on Wednesday.
The hire gives the Mountaineers five offensive assistants and nine total, meaning Clark has one spot left to fill on his first coaching staff.
"We’re excited to welcome Brian and his family to the App Family,” Clark said in a school-issued release. “He has a reputation as a great recruiter and a strong developer of talent on the field.
"He will be a great asset to our program.”
On top of Haines, Clark has retained Justin Watts and Pat Washington. He's also added Tony Petersen and Nic Cardwell. Watts coached tight ends in 2019 after coaching wide receivers from 2015 to 2018. Washington arrived in Boone last year, coaching wide receivers for former Mountaineers coach Eli Drinkwitz. Petersen was announced as the program's new offensive coordinator last week, and Cardwell is expected to be the new offensive line coach.
Haines comes to App State after coaching at Ohio University. He coached tight ends and served as recruiting coordinator from 2010 and 2011. He's also been the program's special teams coordinator the last eight seasons. Before that, he was a graduate assistant at West Virginia (2009) as well as a grad assistant at Ohio (2007 to 2008). He spent the first three seasons of his coaching career as an assistant at Marietta College, which is his alma mater.
At West Virginia, he helped out the running backs and slot receivers. During his grad assistant stint with Ohio, he worked with receivers and the offensive line.
"My family and I are really excited to move to Boone and get around the App State players,” Haines said in the release. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join such a tradition-rich program and excited to get to work with Coach Clark and the rest of the staff.”
The move gives App State only one staff spot remaining. With for defensive assistants currently, the Mountaineers need one more. Dale Jones has returned to App State as defensive coordinator. James Rowe, Cortney Braswell and Mark DeBastiani were all tabbed as defensive assistants.
App State went 13-1 last season, winning the Sun Belt Conference championship game and the New Orleans Bowl for the school's best season since moving up to the FBS.
