I sat down to write this newsletter and struggled. But then I saw the App State uniform combination reveal on Twitter for the Coastal Carolina game, and I felt rejuvenated.
Sweet Lord almighty that is a sharp look. For those who might not have seen it, it's a killer look: black pants, black jerseys and a yellow helmet. The lid has the old-school Yosef head on one side and the player's number on the other.
I repeat, sharp.
It's the perfect cake topper to what's already going to be an insane Saturday. It's family weekend, so a lot more people will be around Boone. It's the first game post-UNC win, so people are jacked up about the program. It's become one of the hottest tickets around.
I've checked ticket prices as the week has gone on, like some of you have, and the figures have rocketed. Just now, I saw a few options for $200-plus. An upper-deck seat on the 50-yard line along the east side is coming in at $356.20. Wild.
Kidd Brewer Stadium will be rocking on Saturday, waiting to see if the Mountaineers carry forward their winning mojo.
All week, you've heard "1-0 mentality." Time to focus on the present, players and Coach Eli Drinkwitz have said, not the past or the future. But what actually goes into forming that thought process in the first place? I had a really interesting conversation with Josh Thomas about that, and he provided some enlightening thoughts about understanding the process as a freshman on a bowl-winning team, all the way up to now. That story will be out sometime Friday.
I'm going to level with you: I'm still battling a little big-game hangover. When I cover a big game like that, it always takes me a few days to get back into my routine. I think it's going to take me until Saturday to feel ready to roll again. Turns out, injury wise, the Mountaineers are dealing with some of that stuff, too. They start Sun Belt Conference play a little banged up, but they come into it with some serious interest built up.
Before I sign off, I want to share a story from one of my BH Media compatriots: Jim Sands of RockinghamNow.com wrote about the five Rockingham County natives who appeared in the UNC-App State game. He talked to three Mountaineers former coaches, and it's worth your time.
I'll talk to you all again on Monday. Have fun at the game, and enjoy being surrounded by people everywhere you turn.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
