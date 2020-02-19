A game that has been scheduled for three years between two in-state schools will apparently get bumped back a couple of days to clear the way for a juicier matchup.
Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy broke the news Tuesday that Charlotte would be the host of a Clemson-Georgia matchup on Sept. 4, 2021. The pairing of the perennial top-10 programs, McMurphy said, would force the App State-ECU game to move two days earlier, to a Thursday.
Clemson confirmed McMurphy’s report later in the day with a news release, saying the game with Georgia would “be part of a 2021 rivalry series being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, including a neutral-site contest between Appalachian State and East Carolina.”
Georgia's release, which also came out Tuesday evening, confirmed the App State-ECU game would take place "two days earlier on Thursday, Sept. 2."
Both the Charlotte Sports Foundation and App State have declined to comment. An ECU spokesperson also told the Journal that the schools were “engaged in ongoing discussions with Appalachian State to determine the best option for both schools.”
At this point, it's a certainty that App-ECU is moving. The situation has forced the two Group of Five schools to take whatever they can get. The Charlotte matchup is technically an App State home game. And while the current contract between App State and the foundation still holds, Appalachian doesn’t have much bargaining power.
Technically, the foundation has breached its contract. In that situation, should App State say no to the Thursday move, its athletics department would get a buyout of $500,000. But should App State do that, the money essentially goes right to East Carolina.
The agreement with App State and East Carolina states that if either team fails to produce a team for the games on their specific dates, the school not at fault would receive $500,000. Saying no to the foundation give put the responsibility on Appalachian for the game not staying together, requiring the payout to ECU.
Regardless of the day the game is played, the local presence is too important for Appalachian to balk on. Charlotte is home to a massive Mountaineers alumni base. Plus, the fact that it will be Labor Day weekend promised a high turnout.
But the meeting of Clemson, a national champion in 2016 and 2018, and Georgia, one of the best SEC programs, promises many booked hotel rooms and a significant influx of out-of-state money.
App State is coming off its best FBS season ever, finishing No. 19 in the Associated Press poll after going 13-1. East Carolina went 4-8 in 2019 under first-year coach Mike Houston.
App State will also face ECU in Greenville in September 2024, play host to the Pirates in Boone in September 2025 and return to Greenville in September 2026.
