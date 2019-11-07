First off, consider the amount of connections between the two programs.
Two of the better quarterbacks in Mountaineers history are serving as grad assistants at South Carolina: Taylor Lamb and Jamal Landry-Jackson. Lamb graduated in 2017 as the program’s all-time passing touchdowns leader (90). Landry-Jackson, whose last season in Boone was 2013, registered the second-best passing season in program history in 2012 when he finished with 3,278 passing yards. Both are in the school’s top five for career passing yards.
South Carolina’s strength and conditioning coach is Jeff Dillman, an App State grad who held the same position in Boone for two of the three Division I-AA national championships.
Max Durschlag, a redshirt freshman long snapper at South Carolina, transferred there from App State.
App State wide receivers coach Pat Washington’s last job was at South Carolina, where he coached the same position group from 2016 to 2018.
