Lauren Watts used to be able to find some downtime.
Between being a substitute teacher at Parkway Elementary School in Boone, a grad student at Appalachian State and mother, she’d occasionally find pockets of freedom before the moment picked up again.
That has since changed a little bit. With schools closing due to the threat of COVID-19, the kids are now at home. This has given some extra responsibility to Watts and Jonelle Clark, both moms of two.
But it’s also come with added help: the shift to alternative courses in the UNC system, plus the NCAA’s suspension of all in-person recruiting for college football through May, means their husbands — App State recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Justin Watts and Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark — are around to be helpful and more present during a time of year that’s usually way busier for them.
“I would just be handling and juggling everything, from the grocery shopping to getting the kids from here and there, almost single parenting, just like usual,” Lauren said of the typical college football calendar. “So it’s really taken a 180. I have all the help in the world and more help than I can use right now.”
At this point in time, App State would have finished its 15 spring practices by March 21. After, the staff would have hit recruiting trails and been away from home frequently. Instead, Shawn and Justin have converted man caves into home offices.
“When he’s in the basement, they’re still asking ‘is he at work?’” Lauren said. ‘And I”m like, ‘No, he’s down there recruiting. He’s here kids. He’s really here. He’s staying here.’”
Justin said there’s been a few benefits to the current situation. For one, he gets to see all that Lauren balances at home. But he also gets to sit down, plan out his day and execute it. That allows more time for his family, both during breaks and in general — like pitching baseballs to his son or watching his daughter on a bike ride.
“There’s got to be some positive that comes out of everything, and this is a horrible situation with a horrible virus,” Justin said. “If three years down the road, I’m closer with my kids because of this time I got to spend at home, then maybe that was the thing that came positive out of this.”
Jonelle and Lauren are set up to handle the at-home teaching better than most. Lauren is working on a master’s degree as a reading specialist while subbing the last three years, and Jonelle is a part-time professor in the Reich College of Education on App State's campus. But it’s still challenging, as both mentioned.
“It is so nice to get out of the house and feel like you know what you’re talking about,” Jonelle said, who’s had to move her college classes online as well. “And here, I’m just mom. I get that I’m also a teacher, but they don’t see me (as that).”
Added Lauren: “It’s hard to learn from your parent, I think. Hat’s off to people who home school, but it’s not easy for me, and I’m a teacher so thank god I had that advantage.”
The Clarks have tried to keep the schedule as recognizable for their kids as possible. Shawn gets breakfast going (like he’s always done, Jonelle said) and helps get the school day started.
The Pledge of Allegiance is said at 8:05 a.m. School runs through about 1 p.m., with Jonelle handling most of the teaching. Shawn, though, has said he’s helping with second-grade math and fourth-grade social studies.
“It’s kind of just figuring out how to navigate my part-time profession and this full-time teaching with the kids,” Jonelle said. “And he’s still trying to meet with the administration, with the players, with each position group. He probably has three-to-four Zoom meetings per day.
Shawn’s work day really picks up once school lets out. From 1 to 5 p.m., he’s making calls with recruits. He follows that up with a meeting with one of the Mountaineers' position groups. He has a quick dinner and talks on the phone with recruits again from around 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., which ends his night.
Justin and Andrew Blaylock, App State’s director of player personnel, are the guys who schedule recruits for roughly 10-to-15-minute conversations with the head coach. But Shawn allows some flexibility for his kids.
“You have to be a dad first, and if it comes down to spending time with my son or my daughter or a recruit, those are tough choices you’ve got to make — depends on how good the recruit is,” Shawn said with a chuckle. “. . . But to me, my family is the most important thing. And during this pandemic, I’m going to make sure I’m with my family first.”
Shawn said he’s also gained even more appreciation for Jonelle and how she keeps their home functioning.
“You definitely see how much your wife does,” Shawn said. “When she doesn’t get something done in her regular work week when you’re back at work, you understand why that load of laundry wasn’t done or why something was different because they take up 100-percent of your time.
“With a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old, you’re constantly having to deal with their needs. So I’ve got a lot of respect for the wives out there right now.”
