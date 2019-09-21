Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs through an attempted tackled by Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190922w_spt_appstate
Carolina senior linebacker Dominique Ross (3) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190922w_spt_appstate
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190922w_spt_appstate
Andrew Dye/Journal
CHAPEL HILL — Appalachian State rolled into Chapel Hill on Saturday and started dominantly. It left victoriously after fighting off a couple late surges.
Demetrius Taylor was destructive for the Mountaineers defensive line, and Darrynton Evans scored three of the offense's touchdown in a 34-31 win against North Carolina on Saturday.
The game becomes Appalachian’s first victory against a Power-Five opponent since beating Michigan, 34-32, in 2007.
App State saw its lead wither to 3 points in both the third and fourth quarters. But each time, it recovered.
The first time, Evans added his third score to provide a cushion. Mountaineers linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither followed that by catching his first career interception on the Tar Heels’ next drive.
The last time, when UNC's Sam Howell ran in a 2-yard touchdown, App State managed to piece together enough offense to run out the clock. UNC's 56-yard field goal with five seconds remaining was blocked.
The Mountaineers (3-0), coming off an off week and a shaky defensive performance, found stability against the Tar Heels (2-2). Especially when Demetrius Taylor got involved.
App State was able to rush to a 17-point lead, in large part thanks to two massive plays from Taylor. Trailing UNC, 7-6, in the first quarter with the Tar Heels on their 33, Taylor crept up on Sam Howell and sacked him. The ball came loose, and Taylor grabbed the ball and eased into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown.
Later on, Taylor would intercept Howell on a low throw in UNC territory. Appalachian converted four plays later, with Evans running it in from 5 yards out to balloon the Mountaineers’ lead to 13.
Evans, largely contained by a physical UNC defense, registered another touchdown the next series. App State quarterback Zac Thomas pitched it to Evans for a 2-yard score.
App State and UNC combined for 44 first-half points that maintained electricity throughout.
The first quarter began explosively. UNC running back Michael Carter started the game with a 75-yard kickoff return, and Howell capitalized on the next play with a 21-yard scoring strike to Dazz Newsome over the middle.
App State got two longer field goals from Chandler Staton — from 31 and 43 yards out — to alleviate two drives that approached the end zone. Once Taylor trotted in his touchdown, the Mountaineers never trailed again.
