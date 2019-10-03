Appalachian State Winston-Salem State Basketball (copy)

Appalachian State forward Hunter Seacat (50) is one of three Mountaineers who started more than 30 games in the 2018-19 season.

The 2019-20 men’s basketball season started at Appalachian State last week with a Thursday afternoon practice.

It’s the first year for the Mountaineers under Dustin Kerns, who takes over the program after two seasons at Presbyterian College.

App State (11-21, 6-12 in the Sun Belt last season) returns three players who started more than 30 games in guard Justin Forrest, and post players Isaac Johnson and Hunter Seacat. The Mountaineers also bring back Adrian Delph, a freshman last season who showed promising flashes for the Mountaineers.

Kerns evaluated his team this Wednesday afternoon after four days of practice. Here are his thoughts on ball movement, defense and a few other topics:

