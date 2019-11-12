Cobb photo

Appalachian State inside linebacker Trey Cobb celebrates during Saturday’s game in Columbia, S.C.

 Rusty Jones/BH Media

Appalachian State football has checked off another first for the program.

The Mountaineers (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) appeared at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. It's the first CFP ranking for App State and for the Sun Belt Conference since the College Football Playoffs started in 2014.

Only four Group-of-Five teams were ranked higher than App State: No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 18 Memphis, No. 21 Boise State and No. 23 Navy. Cincy, Memphis and Navy all play in the American Athletic Conference, and Boise State plays in the Mountain West Conference.

Appalachian has appeared in both the AP Poll and Amway Coaches Poll this season, rising to as high as 20th in both.

App State has beaten two Power-Five schools this season. The first was UNC in a 34-31 victory on Sept. 21. The latest was South Carolina in a 20-15 victory on Nov. 9.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia were the top four teams in the CFP rankings, respectively. This week was the second set of rankings released by the CFP committee. The first set was released on Nov. 5. 

App State plays at Georgia State on Saturday. The Mountaineers currently sit atop of the East Division with three games left of conference play. 

The highest-rated G5 conference champion earns an invitation to a New Year's Six bowl game. This season, that spot is in the Cotton Bowl. 

