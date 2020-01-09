Women’s Score
UT Arlington 82
Appalachian State 60
Why the Mountaineers lost
The first quarter was the downfall for App State.
The Mountaineers failed to defend the 3-point line from the opening tip, allowing the Mavericks to knock down eight 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes.
Stars
App State: Pre Stanley 14 points, 5 rebounds; Lainey Gosnell 12 points, 6 rebounds.
UT Arlington: Claire Chastain 21 points, 5-of-6 3PT; Marie Benson 16 points, 3 rebounds.
Notable
The Mountaineers haven’t been able to crack the code against the Mavericks, dropping all six games they have played against UT Arlington.
Records
App State: 3-11, 0-3 Sun Belt
UT Arlington: 9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs Texas St., 2 p.m. Saturday
UT Arlington: at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday
Men’s Score
UT Arlington 66
Appalachian State 56
Why the Mountaineers lost
The Mountaineers had an absymal night from beyond the arc.
They were 2 of 16 (13%)from 3-point range. App State did have a chance late, as they cut the lead to three with 3:49 to go, but UT Arlington pulled away with free throws to win by 10.
The Mavericks’ staunch defense on Justin Forrest played a big part in the win as well. Forrest was 5 of 13 while being held to 15 points, well off his season scoring average of 18.4 points per game.
Stars
App State: Kendall Lewis 19 points, 10 rebounds; Justin Forrest 15 points, 5 assists.
UT Arlington: David Azore 25 points, 5 rebounds; Brian Warren 16 points, 3 assists.
Notable
The Mavericks continue to dominate the series between the two schools, leading the series 11-2. ...
Records
App State: 9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt
UT Arlington: 6-11, 2-4 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Texas St., 5 p.m. Saturday
UT Arlington: vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday
