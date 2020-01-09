Women’s Score

UT Arlington 82

Appalachian State 60

Why the Mountaineers lost

The first quarter was the downfall for App State.

The Mountaineers failed to defend the 3-point line from the opening tip, allowing the Mavericks to knock down eight 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes.

Stars

App State: Pre Stanley 14 points, 5 rebounds; Lainey Gosnell 12 points, 6 rebounds.

UT Arlington: Claire Chastain 21 points, 5-of-6 3PT; Marie Benson 16 points, 3 rebounds.

Notable

The Mountaineers haven’t been able to crack the code against the Mavericks, dropping all six games they have played against UT Arlington.

Records

App State: 3-11, 0-3 Sun Belt

UT Arlington: 9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: vs Texas St., 2 p.m. Saturday

UT Arlington: at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday

Men’s Score

UT Arlington 66

Appalachian State 56

Why the Mountaineers lost

The Mountaineers had an absymal night from beyond the arc.

They were 2 of 16 (13%)from 3-point range. App State did have a chance late, as they cut the lead to three with 3:49 to go, but UT Arlington pulled away with free throws to win by 10.

The Mavericks’ staunch defense on Justin Forrest played a big part in the win as well. Forrest was 5 of 13 while being held to 15 points, well off his season scoring average of 18.4 points per game.

Stars

App State: Kendall Lewis 19 points, 10 rebounds; Justin Forrest 15 points, 5 assists.

UT Arlington: David Azore 25 points, 5 rebounds; Brian Warren 16 points, 3 assists.

Notable

The Mavericks continue to dominate the series between the two schools, leading the series 11-2. ...

Records

App State: 9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt

UT Arlington: 6-11, 2-4 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: at Texas St., 5 p.m. Saturday

UT Arlington: vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday

