It's football season, right?
Appalachian State is moving on from a disappointing loss to Georgia Southern and gearing up for a matchup with South Carolina.
A Sun Belt Conference championship is still in play but it will probably come down to the last few weeks (which are right upon us all, frankly. It's a little crazy how fast this season has gone).
So how is basketball already creeping into Boone's focus? Well, the season has started already. And the App State men's basketball team has already commanded a some of the spotlight.
The Mountaineers clawed back from a 30-point deficit, pulling within 5 of Michigan in a 79-71 win. It was the on-court debut of Dustin Kerns, and it was a needed spark.
Appalachian's program has stagnated over the last few years. Tuesday night was a much-needed reminder of how some different energy can change things.
This season will contain a lot of challenges and growing moments. There is a lot to improve — they did fall below 30 after all — but that debut contained a surprising amount of excitement. App State has its home opener tonight at 7 p.m. against Ferrum. They'll also have games against East Carolina (Nov. 12) and Charlotte (Nov. 21). It will be interesting these next few weeks to see how App State takes shape.
OK, now back to football. App State will head to Columbia for what is largely a meaningless game as far as season goals. That said, a win down there sure would make the Mountaineers feel better.
South Carolina has had its ups and downs, dealt with numerous injuries and has even managed to knock off a top-five team — No. 3 Georgia in a 20-17 double-overtime game on Oct. 12.
So Appalachian has a chance to get back on track in a big way with this game.
What's more important, though, is what comes next. An away game at Georgia State gets App State back into Sun Belt play.
The trip to South Carolina is another shot for a Power-Five win. It's also another fun trip to make for me, putting me around the area where I got my start (shoutout to Greenwood: I love you).
Looking forward to the drive and what's probably going to be a really good game.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
