Last week, App State had to contend with UL Monroe’s Corey Straughter, who had an interception in four of the Warhawks’ first six games.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers will deal with South Alabama cornerback Travis Reed. Reed had two interceptions Oct. 16 against Troy in a 37-13 loss.

The senior has at least one pass breakup in his last three games for a pass defense that’s allowing just over 200 yards per game.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Recommended for you

Load comments