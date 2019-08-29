A Mountaineers attack that averaged 37.3 points per game (17th in the nation) returns almost every impact player from 2018.
But just how different will the attack look? Under Scott Satterfield, the Mountaineers were a run-first unit that liked to get defenses leaning in so it could take shots downfield. Now under Eli Drinkwitz, App State will unveil a new look that will attempt to take advantage of the field's width and the speed of its athletes.
N.C. State, where Drinkwitz spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator, threw the ball 496 times last season. That’s 177 more pass attempts than App State threw last season (319). How will Drinkwitz meld the passing talent of Zac Thomas into his offensive system, and how will he mix in a talented stable of running backs?
