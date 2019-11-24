It's settled.
Louisiana vs. App State, Part Deux!
There's going to be a Sun Belt title game rematch, and now it comes down to whether it's in Lafayette or Boone.
Before I go further, I want to share this: It's my feature on the five fifth-year seniors as part of the exiting class, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Collin Reed, Desmond Franklin, Josh Thomas and Vic Johnson. That group has accomplished so much and they have a great story.
Now back to the topic at hand — App State could host the conference championship. Should they win against Troy, it's settled. Pretty simple, and that's the definition of controlling your own destiny.
The Mountaineers received some bad news on Sunday. Corey Sutton will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear. The timing is unfortunate on two fronts. App State has three more games. The first decides the Sun Belt title site. The second crowns the new conference champion. And the third (should the win the title) will be the New Orleans Bowl. Three big games without your best receiving weapon.
But also, it's unfortunate for Corey ahead of his senior season. Daetrich Harrington tore his ACL in February of 2018 and returned to the field in November. Should that nine-month window hold true for Corey, he might get a full month of health before the season opener against Morgan State. That's an ideal scenario, and you wouldn't want to rush him back too quickly.
App State took care of business on Saturday, using a three-touchdown performance from Darrynton Evans in a 35-13 victory against Texas State.
It all stemmed from a play where nose tackle E.J. Scott deflected a pass and outside linebacker Noel Cook intercepted it to put the Mountaineers in scoring position.
The Mountaineers offense started a bit slowly, but it didn't matter much against a three-win Texas State. Louisiana, on the other hand, is coming off a game where it hung 53 points on Troy. The Ragin' Cajuns appear to be trending at the right time, and, frankly, they deserve a little more credit for how good they are.
That's going to be a fun matchup, and I'm looking forward to covering it. And I'm hopeful it will be in Boone so I can sleep in my own bed once the party is over.
I'll be in Alabama on Friday to cover App State's season finale. But I hope to gorge myself on delicious Thanksgiving food the day before. I hope you guys get to too.
Have a wonderful holiday week, and you'll hear from me soon.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
