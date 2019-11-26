App State UL Monroe Football (copy)

Defensive back Josh Thomas (7) is one of four players on Appalachian State's roster from the state of Alabama.

App State has four players on its roster from the state of Alabama.

Offensive lineman Cole Garrison (Pinson), running back Camerun Peoples (Lineville), safety Josh Thomas (Montgomery) and quarterback Zac Thomas (Trussville) are all from the state. For Peoples, who is injured and out for the season, Garrison and Zac Thomas, all of their hometowns are two-plus hours away.

But for Josh Thomas, he’ll be roughly an hour away from where he grew up.

“This is an important game for a lot of guys on our roster, but especially a captain, Josh Thomas, who’s from Montgomery, Ala., who’s going to have the most people there that he’s probably had at any game in his career,” Drinkwitz said.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments