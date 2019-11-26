App State has four players on its roster from the state of Alabama.
Offensive lineman Cole Garrison (Pinson), running back Camerun Peoples (Lineville), safety Josh Thomas (Montgomery) and quarterback Zac Thomas (Trussville) are all from the state. For Peoples, who is injured and out for the season, Garrison and Zac Thomas, all of their hometowns are two-plus hours away.
But for Josh Thomas, he’ll be roughly an hour away from where he grew up.
“This is an important game for a lot of guys on our roster, but especially a captain, Josh Thomas, who’s from Montgomery, Ala., who’s going to have the most people there that he’s probably had at any game in his career,” Drinkwitz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.