This will be the most difficult assignment: replacing the Sun Belt Conference’s reigning defensive player of the year, and one of the best pure tacklers that Appalachian has seen.
Davis-Gaither had back-to-back seasons of 100-plus tackles and double-digits tackles for lost, but statistically, there’s not a number that can define his never-ending range.
Two players appeared behind Davis-Gaither on the depth chart all season: KeSean Brown and Brendan Harrington. Brown was a special teams star in his true freshman season, becoming the first to blow by his four-game redshirt threshold. Harrington, like Brown, played in more than 10 games in his debut season at App State.
One, or even both, will shoulder the task of navigating plays with Davis-Gaither’s impact.
