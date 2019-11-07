When Kerns was hired, he mentioned playing positionless basketball. Through two games, App State is starting to show what that means.
A clear example is Johnson, a senior forward who spent most of his career in the post. Johnson spent his playing time against Ferrum floating out to the perimeter. He hit a 3-pointer early in the first half and flashed his passing ability. He also made time to bang down low, grabbing nine rebounds.
“I think he’s got great versatility, and I think he’s been one of our more consistent shooters,” Kerns said. “And I think when you’ve got a big that can step out and shoot the ball and stretch the floor and gets the big away from the basket defensively for them, it really opens the lane up for other players to drive and get the lane.”
Another player who’s conforming to new tasks is Williams, who has handled the ball often since arriving in Boone. Williams was frequently in the corners, getting shots off of drives. He hit two 3-pointers.
“That’s something that I’m trying to get used to but I think tonight helped a lot,” Williams said of having the ball out of his hands. “I just need to be more aggressive, and my teammates have been kind of on me, kind of keeping my head in the game ‘cause they know I’ve been bringing the ball up, even last year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.