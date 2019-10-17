ULM has one of the worst defenses in the nation; the WarHawks rank 116th in points allowed (34.8 per game) and 122nd in yards allowed (478.7 per game) out of 130 FBS schools. But they also have a problematic defensive back who’s disrupted opposing offenses.

Corey Straughter has had an interception in four of ULM’s six games, two of those four coming against Florida State and Iowa State.

“They put him in one-on-one situations,” Drinkwitz said. “He does a great job going up and get it.”

Slaughter already has doubled his number of career interceptions this season. He came into the 2019 season with four, recording two in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons.

